OAKLAND — The Ashley Fadley era at Southern may not have started how the first-year head coach would’ve liked, but every ending has a beginning.
For Southern, that ending usually involves raising a state championship banner — which it’s done four times, most recently in 2018 under Rodger Bowman, in addition to five runner-up finishes.
It’s undeniable, the Rams are in a rebuild. But with Fadley, one of the greatest players in Southern girls basketball history, at the helm, and an assistant coaching staff as experienced as any to guide her in her quest, the Rams are in good hands.
A 52-34 loss to Allegany was the beginning, but it certainly won’t be the end.
“It was very exciting, people were asking me if I was nervous, and I was,” Fadley said of her return to Ram Arena. “But I said it almost felt like I was back in high school getting ready for a game to play. It’s exciting, I’m glad to be back.”
It’s not often a new coach is introduced by the public address announcer as one of the greatest players in school history. Fadley begrudgingly went to center court to receive flowers before the game and might’ve slipped in an eye roll at the lofty title.
Southern P.A. announcer Gary Clem wasn’t wrong though.
During her decorated high school career, Fadley, then Ashley Liller, helped lead Southern to the 2001 state title game during her junior season. Her senior year, Fadley averaged 22 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 3.4 steals per game to lead the Rams to a 24-1 record.
Fadley was named 2002 Area Player of the Year by the Times-News, and she’s still No. 2 on the all-time career scoring list at Southern with 1,625 points behind only Jenny Hillen’s 1,838-point total. At the time of her graduation, she had school records in assists (479) and steals (377).
After four years at Southern, Fadley played at Garrett College, where she was an All-Maryland JUCO second-teamer in 2004.
She finished her career at Division 1 Mount St. Mary’s, making 32 starts in 75 appearances over three seasons.
But being a good player doesn’t always translate to the sideline. To help along her development as a coach, Fadley surrounded herself with a star-studded group of assistants.
Fadley has recruited legendary Southern coaches Don Stemple and Ken McLaughlin. Stemple compiled a 411-194 record at Southern (22 seasons as girls coach, five boys), winning the 2004 Class 1A girls title.
Stemple coached Fadley in her playing days in Oakland, and he also coached her father, Kevin Liller, who was an integral part of the 1975-76 state finalist squad. He’s also no stranger to rebuilds — he inherited a Southern girls program in the winter of 1981 that had nine losing seasons in the past 10 years.
Throw in assistant Alicia Roth, who was named Area Player of the Year in 2014 and won the 2014 state title under the direction of Danny Bosley, and the 2021 Southern coaching staff has done a great deal of winning.
“I’ve got very well-seasoned assistant coaches in coach Stemple and coach McLaughlin, so I feel like I’m learning to be a coach at the same time,” Fadley said. “It’s been a learning experience for all of us.”
“I feel like every day at practice, I’m either learning something new as far as what they’re teaching or just learning how to be a better coach. ... It’s been very nice having them on board.”
There were good signs on Thursday night despite the lopsided score.
Freshmen Carly Wilt and Ashlyn Leader made an impact with 11 points apiece, but the improvement exhibited by Fadley’s Rams, over the course of just one game, was even more promising.
Against Allegany’s 2-3 zone — which Campers head coach Jim O’Neal said they’re using until their man-to-man improves — Southern started slow. Too often was the ball sticking on the perimeter, and when the Rams did get a good look near the cup, the inexperienced squad appeared timid.
By the second half, Southern began filtering the ball to the high post and cutters began to find soft spots along the baseline behind the zone. On one take, senior Koley Richard caught the ball in the lane, turned to evade a pair of defenders, and finished the tough basket.
On defense, Southern’s 2-2-1 press gave Allegany some trouble, allowing it to go on a 13-2 run during the second half. Sure, much of it was against Allegany’s subs, but the improvement was evident.
“There are no concerns about Southern,” O’Neal said. “They have a great coaching staff. I coached against both their coaches, their two assistant coaches are kind of legends up here. They’re young, give them time. I guarantee they’re going to play better. Their kids played hard for them, and you can tell they’re willing to listen.”
Fadley has some big shoes to fill, but her inexperienced squad is not alone. With Maryland not having a basketball season in 2020-21, all of Western Maryland is playing catch-up. Some teams are further along than others, and Fadley will have plenty of time to coach her team up.
Fadley’s coaching career might have begun with a loss, but luckily for her, it’s not her final game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.