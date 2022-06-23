MCHENRY — When Wes Athey walked to the batter’s box with Fort Cumberland down to its final out against Garrett County on Thursday, he was looking for one pitch.
“If I got a first-pitch fastball, that’s what I hit best, then I’m going to swing,” Athey said. “If I was getting it, then I’m going 100% at it.”
Athey got his pitch, and he got all of it.
With a runner on, the outfielder blasted the first delivery over the center-field fence for a go-ahead two-run homer, and Cayden Bratton shut the door on the mound in the bottom half to give Fort Cumberland a 3-2 win at Garrett College.
“Our kids kept our heads in the game for all seven innings, they didn’t give up,” Fort Cumberland head coach Scott Stevenson said. “I’m very proud of them. I hope they can carry this over to the game on Saturday (against the Cumberland Orioles).”
With the two teams playing a virtual eight-game series to see who represents Western Maryland in the American Legion state tournament, Fort Cumberland Post 13 moved to 2-1 against Garrett County Post 71/208/214.
Garrett County rode the right arm of Will Moon to a 2-0 edge entering the final inning, but Moon hit his pitch count after a four-pitch walk to lead off the seventh frame.
Jadon James came on for the save, and after a fielder’s choice kept the runner at first, a costly error on a grounder to third base extended the inning by putting runners on first and third with one out.
Bratton fought off five two-strike deliveries, eventually driving a run across with a sacrifice fly to left. The next batter was Athey, and the rest is history.
“That’s not the first time we’ve lost a game like that, but those are definitely hard to swallow,” Garrett County head coach Phil Carr said. “You’re in command the whole time.
“Will pitched a great game, and Jadon came in and did what he had to do. We just didn’t make the one play. ... That’s a college hitter we gave up a home run to. He’s very dangerous, we know that.”
Bratton fanned two straight batters in the bottom of the seventh and shortstop Bryce Schadt recorded the final out via a groundout. Bratton picked up the win in relief, allowing no runs on one hit with three strikeouts and no walks in three innings pitched.
Bryce Snyder delivered a quality start for Fort Cumberland, surrendering two runs on three hits in four innings of work, striking out three and walking three.
Moon was tabbed with the loss. He allowed no runs on five hits in six innings pitched with seven strikeouts and just two walks.
“Will Moon pitched a heck of a game, we just weren’t getting a hit when we needed one,” said Stevenson, whose team left nine runners on base to Garrett’s six. “We had some runners on base, we just couldn’t capitalize.”
Garrett County plated both of its runs in the third inning. Following back-to-back walks, slugger Chance Ritchey clubbed a double down the right-field line to score one, and Moon notched an RBI groundout one batter later for a 2-0 lead.
After that, Garrett County didn’t get a runner past first base the rest of the way.
“We hit a lot of balls hard early, they were just right at them,” Carr said. “I told the kids when we came in the huddle before the bottom of the seventh, ‘That’s why we can’t sit on two runs the whole time. You have to add on.’”
Despite not playing in 10 days, Fort Cumberland was solid defensively, notably stamping out a possible fifth-inning rally with a 6-4-3 double play.
Fort Cumberland scored its three runs on eight hits and committed two errors. Garrett plated two on four base knocks with one error.
Bradyn Speir was the game’s lone batsman to hit safely twice, going 2 for 3 with a run scored. Athey, Schadt, Bryce Snyder, Tyler Wilhelm, Alex Kennell and Landon McAlpine accounted for Fort Cumberland’s other six hits.
Jamison Warnick, Easton Rhoten, Moon and Ritchey tallied hits for Garrett County.
Up next, Garrett County (6-4) will look to rebound against Elkins on Friday at 6 p.m. at Garrett College. Fort Cumberland (1-2) faces the Cumberland Orioles in a nine-inning game on Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Cumberland Fairgrounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.