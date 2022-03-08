A pair of local track & field athletes hailing from Cumberland and the surrounding area shined at indoor regional qualifiers last week.
Erin Atkinson, Sr., Shenandoah
Atkinson, an Allegany alum, set a personal-best mark in the 3000-meter run at the South Region Qualifier on Saturday afternoon, clocking in at 10:38.05 to finish third place in the field.
At the Old Dominion Athletic Conference indoor championships two weeks ago, Atkinson placed third in the distance medley relay (13:27.37), sixth in the mile (5:32.7) and ninth in the 5000-meter run (19:32.95).
Carter Nave, Sr., Mount St. Mary’s
Two weeks after the Allegany Camper came in second at the Northeast Conference indoor championships in the pole vault, Nave finished fourth in the event at the IC4A/ECAC indoor championships with a jump of 15’ 11”.
