CUMBERLAND — Avery Miller garnered four goals on Tuesday to lead Allegany to a 7-3 triumph over Frankfort at Greenway Avenue Stadium.
The Campers opened the game with a 3-0 advantage, with all three scores coming off the foot of Miller. Miller tallied an unassisted goal five minutes in, one via a Jordan Chaney assist three minutes later and one off an assist by Peyton Schartiger with 12:40 to go before the intermission.
Frankfort’s Leah White cut the Falcons’ deficit to 3-1 with an unassisted response a minute later, but Avery Wallace tallied another goal for Alco to put her team up 4-1 going into the break.
Just like the first half, Allegany scored the second half’s first three goals, all unassisted from Chaney, Miller and Haleigh Groves.
Marié Perdew and Halley Smith scored late goals to bring Frankfort closer, but it wasn’t enough to prevent a 7-3 defeat.
Both teams utilized two goalkeepers. Shylah Taylor and Liliana Zembower made two saves and one save for Allegany, respectively. Perdew and Lara Bittinger both made four saves each for Frankfort.
The Campers finished with one more corner, 2-1, than the Falcons.
Allegany (3-1-1) is at Fort Hill on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Frankfort hosts Hampshire the same day at 4 p.m.
