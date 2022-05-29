COLLEGE PARK — While most of the Allegany softball team was celebrating its state championship after beating Patterson Mill on Saturday, Avery Miller’s day was just beginning.
Not only is Miller the second baseman and lead-off hitter of the undefeated Campers, she also qualified for four events at the Class 1A track and field championships, inconveniently scheduled for the same day.
Miller’s brother hurried her to the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex, and she collected two more gold medals, coming in first in the 800-meter run and long jump.
In one day, Miller took home three state championships. Not bad for a freshman.
“Yesterday was a really fun day, it felt great,” Miller said. “I’m just glad that I was blessed with the opportunity to compete on this level.”
Saturday was a little bittersweet for Miller because she was forced to miss the 100- and 400-meter events, which both took place during the softball championship game.
Miller would’ve gotten to compete in all four had Allegany played Patterson Mill on Friday, as originally scheduled, but the contest was moved to Saturday due to rain.
It wasn’t an easy decision, but Miller played the softball game. It turned out to be a pretty good one, as the Campers topped Patterson Mill, 3-2, for their first title since 2010.
“It was really hard, but in the end I finally chose the softball game because I wanted to play my part with the team,” Miller said. “I didn’t want to let my teammates down.”
Miller didn’t hit safely in the state championship game, but she helped set the tone.
In the first at-bat of the game against the reigning Gatorade Player of the Year Madison Knight, a Syracuse signee who had a perfect 21-0 record in the circle and nearly 300 strikeouts this year, Miller fouled off several pitches before flying out to center.
If there was any doubt in her teammate’s minds, Miller removed it by putting the ball in play.
“I made sure to calm myself down coming to the plate,” she said. “I just tried my best to cheer on my teammates and help set the tone.
“I want to thank my coaches for supporting the team. Abi (Britton) was so dominant pitching on Saturday, and she just really pulled the team to the state championship.”
Once the celebrations died down, the trophy was presented and the team picture was taken, Miller tried to rush to the track meet to make the 400m, but she was too late.
She had two more opportunities for blue ribbons, and she made the most of them.
Miller edged Mountain Ridge’s Mary Delaney in the 800 with a time of 2:17.00 to take first. She easily won the long jump with a distance of 18’11”, two feet better than Hancock’s Aiden Faith, who finished second.
“I knew that there would be some tough competition with Mary in the 800,” Miller said. “In the long jump, I knew I just needed to make sure I was good on the board and that I didn’t scratch.”
An incredible day to cap an incredible first high school season. Miller was first-team All-Area in girls soccer and girls basketball and very well could be in softball.
Hopefully for Miller and the Allegany faithful, it’s just the beginning.
