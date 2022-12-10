CUMBERLAND — Oak Hill kept pace early, but La Lumiere used a pair of runs to ensure it wasn't shut out on the weekend.
With La Lumiere clinging to a 20-19 edge with 4:21 left in the first half, the Lakers ended the period on a 10-2 run. Oak Hill its deficit to eight points late in the third — LaLu put the Warriors away for good with an 8-0 burst.
Tyler Bailey and Zaide Lowery combined for 43 points and 10 3-pointers, and La Lumiere pulled away from Oak Hill, 69-52, on Saturday to open Day 3 of the Bob Kirk Invitational Showcase at Allegany College.
La Lumiere (6-3), the No. 24 team in the country in the ESPN SCNext Top 25, rebounded from a 58-56 heartbreaking loss to No. 8 Sunrise Christian Academy on Friday. Oak Hill (9-4) fell to No. 3 Montverde, 78-51, in its BKIS opener.
The game was decided by the 3-point arc, where La Lumiere sunk 11 of 17 tries and Oak Hill shot a paltry 3 of 18.
Bailey, an uncommitted four star in the Class of 2024 247Sports Composite, made 6 of 7 from beyond the arc and 8 of 10 from the field for a game-high 24 points.
Lowery, who is committed to Marquette, made all four of his treys and 7 of 8 overall for 19 points.
After exiting halftime with a 30-21 lead, La Lumiere benefitted from consecutive Oak Hill goaltendings to put the game away late in the third quarter.
Oak Hill blocked a shot in the cylinder to afford Lowery an old fashioned 3-point play and did the same on LaLu's next possession on a Bailey transition lay-in.
Bailey then buried a triple in the waning seconds to cap the 8-0 burst, pushing Bailey to 11 points in the period, to give La Lumiere a 52-36 lead after three quarters.
From there, Oak Hill never pushed its deficit below double digits.
Forward Gus Yalden (Wisconsin) scored 14 points after halftime and pulled down eight rebounds to help La Lumiere finish.
Bailey drilled three 3-pointers and Lowery sunk a pair to give La Lumiere a 15-12 lead after the first quarter. Trenton Walters, a senior committed to Radford, capped La Lumiere's 10-2 run to end the opening half.
Oak Hill was led Dontae Russo-Nance with 15 points on 6 of 12 shooting, adding six rebounds. Zion Pipkin (No. 66 in the Class off 2024) and AJ Swinton — a four-star transfer from DeMatha — scored 11 points apiece.
La Lumiere shot 23 of 42 from the field (54.8%) and 12 of 15 from the free-throw line (80%). Oak Hill made 18 of 51 shots (35.3%) and 13 of 16 foul shots (81.3%).
The Lakers had 12 assists to Oak Hill's eight. Bailey and Oak Hill's Micah Robinson tied for a game-high four dimes. Oak Hill out-rebounded LaLu, 28-26. Russo-Nance and Bronson Schmidt-Uili pulled down six rebounds each for the Warriors.
