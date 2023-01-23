CUMBERLAND — Mountain Ridge’s supporting cast allowed them to jump out to an early lead, and Allegany’s own balance took it away.
The Miners led 26-13 late in the opening half behind fast starts by Bayleigh and Rhegan Lamberson from the field; however, the Campers would dominate the remainder of the game 38-10 to flip the script.
All five of Allegany’s starting line-up finished with at least eight points, and the top-ranked Campers came back to rout No. 2 Mountain Ridge, 51-36, on Monday night.
“Really proud of our kids, we faced some adversity there in the first half,” Allegany head coach Jim O’Neal said. “Shots weren’t falling, but they kept battling, playing great defense. Eventually, we were able to get things going on the offensive end.”
The meeting was the second between the Western Maryland Athletic Conference rivals, as Mountain Ridge (10-3) defeated Allegany (9-3), 52-43, in Frostburg back on Dec. 5.
The Campers were without the services of second-leading scorer Olivia Looker in that contest, which was both teams’ season-opener.
Monday marked Allegany’s maiden victory as the top team in the Area Top 5, a position that Mountain Ridge held during the ranking’s previous five iterations.
The Campers improved to 4-1 in the WestMAC, a half-game ahead of Southern (4-2) and one game better than the Miners (3-2).
In the rematch Monday, Allegany sought to disrupt Mountain Ridge by playing a box-and-one early, with Myia Miller closely guarding Sydney Snyder — one of the area’s top scorers — while her teammates played a zone.
Bayleigh and Rhegan Lamberson drilled a flurry of mid-range shots over the zone to score six points each in the first period, forcing the Campers out of the defense late in the opening stanza. Mountain Ridge led 14-11 after one.
The Miners embarked on a 12-0 run in the second, which was capped by a Snyder 3-pointer — She finished with eight points to equal Rhegan Lamberson’s total. Bayleigh Lamberson tallied a team-high 11.
Allegany closed the half with five straight points to trail 26-18, and that proved to be a harbinger of things to come.
“First half we had some girls step up and make shots that they hadn’t consistently made this year,” Mountain Ridge head coach Rob Duncan said. “Halftime, Allegany played harder on defense, but I really feel like we had some open looks and we didn’t make those shots.”
Allegany’s man defense held Mountain Ridge without a point in the second half for more than five minutes, as the Campers outscored the Miners, 13-3, in the third period to lead 31-29.
After a stretch of back-and-forth play to begin the fourth, Allegany called a timeout with 4:43 left leading 35-33 and went on a 13-2 run out of the stoppage to cement the victory.
While the Campers’ stars again performed well — Looker had 13 points and six rebounds, Avery Miller tallied 11 points, 10 rebounds and three steals and Shylah Taylor notched eight points and five assists — Allegany’s freshman starters had breakout performances.
Myia Miller — whose season-high in scoring was three points coming in — garnered a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Ella Shade drilled a trio of 3-pointers for nine points.
“Five kids handled the ball and moved it, and whoever was open took a shot,” O’Neal said. “They were kind of rolling there towards the end. ... You didn’t see anyone forcing shots or taking shots out of rhythm.”
Allegany now turns to another tough contest against Southern (7-7) at Ram Arena on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. The Rams, who are No. 4 in the area sportswriter poll, have won 7 of 9 games after an 0-5 start.
Mountain Ridge, which has dropped two straight following a 10-1 beginning to the season, heads to Berlin BrothersValley on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
The matchup figures to be another stiff test, as Berlin (12-3) has beaten both Allegany, 54-37, and Fort Hill, 46-40, this year.
“I’m thrilled with the girls’ effort, they play hard,” Duncan said. “We’re 10-3, we’re in a good position. We have an extremely tough game on Thursday night. ... That’s just another chance for us to toughen ourselves up, to get a little more mentally tough.”
