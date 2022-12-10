CUMBERLAND — A night after Liam McNeeley torched the hosts, Montverde used a balanced attack to down Oak Hill, 78-51, in the nightcap on Friday at the Bob Kirk Invitational Showcase.
The Eagles got off to a hot start, with McNeeley nailing a 3-pointer from deep just over a minute in, followed by a 3-ball from Chris Johnson and a dunk from Kwame Evans Jr. for an 8-0 Montverde lead as Oak Hill called a timeout at the 5:53 mark.
The Warriors answered with a 3-pointer 20 seconds later from Josh Holloway, who followed up with a pair of free throws.
Montverde extended its early lead to 16-5 with an 8-0 run with a pair of foul shots from Johnson before Evans hit 3-pointers 20 seconds apart.
Drayton Jones answered with a 3-pointer to stop the run.
After baskets by Cooper Flagg and McNeeley, Micah Robinson hit a 3-pointer at 1:34 in the first to get Oak Hill back within nine, 20-11.
It was the closest the Warriors would get the rest of the way, however, as Flagg knocked down a turnaround jumper to answer Robinson's 3-pointer to make it 22-11 at the end of one.
"I thought they played really hard," Montverde head coach Kevin Boyle said of his team. "Excellent job on defense, excellent job on the offensive boards. They shared the ball. I thought they played a very well-rounded game."
Every Oak Hill basket in the second quarter was met on the other end with Montverde points, as the Warriors were unable to go on a run and the Eagles closed out the half on a 4-0 run for a 39-22 advantage at halftime.
Flagg scored six of his 10 points and McNeeley five of his 13 in the third quarter to push Montverde's lead to 57-38 entering the fourth.
Evans led four Montverde players in double digits in the point department with a game-high 16 points, 13 of which came in the first half. In addition to Flagg and McNeeley, Derik Queen tallied a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds, the latter of which shared a game-high with teammate Sean Stewart.
"Our kids are unselfish," Boyle said. "They share the ball. They don't care who scores. They just try to always make the right play."
Holloway led Oak Hill with 14 points, while Robinson and Magwood added seven points each.
Montverde, the No. 3 team in the SCNext Top 25, dominated the glass for the second night in a row. After outrebounding Bishop Walsh 44-24 on Thursday, the Eagles won the battle on the boards 45-26 against Oak Hill.
The win caps off a 2-0 weekend at the BKIS to push Montverde's overall record to 6-1 and National Interscholastic Basketball Conference record to 5-1.
"The league we're in is very strong, very competitive," Boyle said. "You want to win them all, but you know it's difficult. To have two impressive wins like that, with the scoring margin, hopefully it gives us momentum heading into the new year."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.