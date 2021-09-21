CUMBERLAND — A staple of the Mountain Ridge attack has always been to take the ball to the baseline and try to find an attacker heading toward goal.
On Tuesday night, Walker Barclay contributed on both ends of the phase. The junior midfielder was on both ends of two Mountain Ridge goals, as the Miners shut out Allegany, 2-0, at Greenway Avenue Stadium.
Mountain Ridge dominated early on, with the ball in Allegany’s half for much of the opening eight minutes.
The Miners were rewarded at the 31:44 mark when Barclay battled with a defender for the ball near the top of the box. Barclay won the ball and dribbled toward the byline before delivering a low cross into the box, where Mason Reed was Johnny on the spot, firing a shot toward goal that took a deflection and found the back of the net at the near post.
“Alco’s a good solid team,” Reed said. “I feel like we got the ball to the baseline like we should be doing, and we just had the right people in the right spot.”
Barclay doubled the Miners’ lead in the final minute of the contest, as Tanner Lohnas won the ball down the left side, took it to the baseline and then played a low cross into the mouth of the goal, where Barclay found himself all alone for an easy tap-in to solidify the victory.
“They tell us all the time,” Lohnas said of the coaching staff’s instructions to play the ball from the baseline. “They see it all the time. Every time we do it, it seems like it works. We just have to keep doing it.”
The Miners led in shot attempts, 18-8, and shots on goal, 12-2. Allegany had the advantage in corner kicks, 6-3.
Mountain Ridge pressed and defended in packs throughout much of the first half, making it difficult for the Campers to counter-attack.
“Our defense has a lot of chemistry,” said goalkeeper Eathan Ashenfelter, who recorded two saves in a shutout performance. “They communicate a lot, which helps tell someone if they’re on their back side, their right side and whatnot. And they always have my back no matter what, so it really helps out in the back.”
But it wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows for the Miners, as Mother Nature turned up the rain as the game went on.
“It’s definitely a lot faster than what it would be (if it was dry),” said Reed.
“It also goes against us when we’re on defense,” Ashenfelter added. “The ball can skip, and bad touches can lead to bad goals.”
Allegany responded well after the Miners’ opening goal, forcing a save from Ashenfelter with just under 25 minutes to play before halftime and Aidan Paulman firing a shot from distance over the bar less than a minute later.
Before Mountain Ridge’s insurance goal, the Campers nearly equalized with under two minutes remaining when they received a corner kick on the right side. After delivery into the box, the ball pinballed around before a Camper fired a shot off the left post as Ashenfelter was high in the box trying to gobble up the ball. After hitting the post, another Camper took a shot that deflected out for a corner, which was headed wide at the back post by Demetrius Hilton.
Allegany goalkeeper Chase Gray had quite a game in goal, recording 10 saves and battling through an injury in the second half after being run into by a Mountain Ridge player during a scramble in the box.
“It was a quality win for us against a very good Allegany team,” said Mountain Ridge head coach Tim Nightengale. “They’re solid all around. They’ve got good defense, they possess the ball well, a good attack, nice skilled players.
“We played well tonight and we were able to defend well on their counters and punch two in on them on things we work on. It’s good to see that the boys, like Tanner said, we preach it all the time, it’s good that they get rewarded on what we’re preaching and they execute on it and it works.”
Mountain Ridge (5-1) hosts Northern on Tuesday, 7 p.m. Allegany (1-3) travels to Keyser on Thursday, 7 p.m.
