FROSTBURG — Canaan Bartley scored a season-high 38 points and Agyei Edwards made two free throws with five seconds remaining that proved to be the difference in Frostburg State’s 87-86 thrilling victory over Alderson Broaddus Monday evening at Bobcat Arena.
Frostburg State, who led 44-35 at halftime, improves to 4-9 overall and 4-8 in the Mountain East Conference. The Battlers, who won the first meeting 90-76, are 6-7 and 5-7.
Bartley’s game-high total came on 16 baskets including two 3-pointers and he was perfect on four free throws.
Edwards was the Bobcats’ second-leading scorer with 14 points and Jaylon Johnson added 13. Jihar Williams added nine and Sean Patterson had seven.
Christian Miller-Cardwell led Alderson Broaddus with 23 points and David Shriver scored 20. Coryon Rice had 17 and Josh Bradford 13.
The score was tied five times and there were three lead changes, the last coming with 5:04 to play when Bartley hit a 3 to put the Bobcats ahead 76-75. From there, FSU’s lead grew to 85-80.
A layup by the Battlers’ Rice off of a fast break made it 85-83 with 14 seconds to go. Alderson Broaddus then fouled Edwards, who sank both with five seconds to play before the Battlers’ Shriver hit a three at the buzzer.
Frostburg State scored 24 points off of turnovers to A-B’s nine and held a 42-38 advantage in points in the paint.
The Battlers outrebounded FSU, 35-30 overall and 30-24 defensively.
The Bobcats visit Notre Dame (Ohio) in South Euclid, Ohio, Wednesday evening at 7:30 p.m.
