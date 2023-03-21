Area Top 5

Preseason Poll

First-place votes in parenthesis

;Pts.

1. Allegany (5);25

2. Keyser;17

3. Northern;13

4. Moorefield;9

5. Frankfort;4

Receiving votes: Mountain Ridge 2, Petersburg 2, Southern 1, East Hardy 1, Hampshire 1

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review) and Trevor King (Garrett County Republican). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

