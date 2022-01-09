Area Players of the Year
2021 — Jake Rush, P-OF, Northern
2020 — No season, COVID-19
2019 — Caleb Hare, P-INF, Frankfort
2018 — Cameron Bratton, P-INF, Allegany
2017 — Calyb King, P-SS, Northern
2016 — Carson Imes, P-INF, Allegany
2015 — Brooks Carr, 1B-P, Northern
2014 — Bryce Nightengale, P-INF, Allegany
2013 — Josh Crawford, P-1B, Hampshire
2012 — Dan Strietbeck, P-OF, Mountain Ridge
2011 — Ryan Redinger, P-3B, Mountain Ridge
2010 — Jeff Conley, P-1B, Frankfort
2009 — Trey Beasom, P-INF, Northern
2008 — Matt Sisler, P-OF, Northern
2007 — Corey Carr, P-C, Northern
2006 — Alex Foltz, P-INF, East Hardy
2005 — Corey Dolly, P-INF, Frankfort
2004 — Billy Reams, C, Southern
2003 — Aaron Laffey, P-OF, Allegany
2002 — Justin Jenkins, INF-P, Frankfort
2001 — Josh Dolly, P, Frankfort
2000 — Josh Bosley, P-OF, Southern
1999 — Jimmy Barrett, P-C, Fort Hill
1998 — Jake Ellifritz, INF, Keyser
1997 — Darron Jones, P-DH, Fort Hill
1996 — Joey DiSimone, INF, Southern
1995 — Mike Carter, P-SS, Allegany
1994 — Terry DeHaven, P-OF, Mount Savage
— Travis Harper, P-OF, Circleville
1993 — Tom Shaffer, INF, Mount Savage
1992 — Steve Milburn, OF, Allegany
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.