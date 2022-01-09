Area Players of the Year

2021 — Jake Rush, P-OF, Northern

2020 — No season, COVID-19

2019 — Caleb Hare, P-INF, Frankfort

2018 — Cameron Bratton, P-INF, Allegany

2017 — Calyb King, P-SS, Northern

2016 — Carson Imes, P-INF, Allegany

2015 — Brooks Carr, 1B-P, Northern

2014 — Bryce Nightengale, P-INF, Allegany

2013 — Josh Crawford, P-1B, Hampshire

2012 — Dan Strietbeck, P-OF, Mountain Ridge

2011 — Ryan Redinger, P-3B, Mountain Ridge

2010 — Jeff Conley, P-1B, Frankfort

2009 — Trey Beasom, P-INF, Northern

2008 — Matt Sisler, P-OF, Northern

2007 — Corey Carr, P-C, Northern

2006 — Alex Foltz, P-INF, East Hardy

2005 — Corey Dolly, P-INF, Frankfort

2004 — Billy Reams, C, Southern

2003 — Aaron Laffey, P-OF, Allegany

2002 — Justin Jenkins, INF-P, Frankfort

2001 — Josh Dolly, P, Frankfort

2000 — Josh Bosley, P-OF, Southern

1999 — Jimmy Barrett, P-C, Fort Hill

1998 — Jake Ellifritz, INF, Keyser

1997 — Darron Jones, P-DH, Fort Hill

1996 — Joey DiSimone, INF, Southern

1995 — Mike Carter, P-SS, Allegany

1994 — Terry DeHaven, P-OF, Mount Savage

— Travis Harper, P-OF, Circleville

1993 — Tom Shaffer, INF, Mount Savage

1992 — Steve Milburn, OF, Allegany

