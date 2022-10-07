FROSTBURG — The Fort Hill-Mountain Ridge matchup is one plenty of people have had circled on their calendars over the past year-plus.
The two met twice last year, and tonight area football fans are treated to the third installment as Fort Hill (5-0) takes its 18-game win streak to the Mountain City to take on Mountain Ridge (5-0).
The visiting Sentinels are coming off a 49-21 trouncing of Class 3A power Oakdale, while the host Miners shut out Frankfort, 36-0, last Friday. It was Oakdale and Frankfort’s first losses of the season.
“I would say it’s been a sense of business-like confidence,” Fort Hill head coach Zack Alkire said of his team’s preparation. “It was the same attitude they had last week. They’re going into both games with the mentality of it’s a big game, knowing they have to take care of business, like they have something to prove.”
“I don’t know if subdued from what you’d expect is the right thing to say,” countered Mountain Ridge head coach Ryan Patterson. “We did such a good job of downplaying the game up to this moment in order to keep our kids focused on the task at hand each week.
“But the motto this week has been that it is Week 6 and we need to perform. We know it’s a great team, the best one on our schedule. The vibe has kind of been I don’t know if downplay is the right word, but that’s how it’s felt. We have really handled the outside pressure this week.”
The Sentinels, ranked No. 1 in the Area Top Five, have now had two consecutive weeks when tailbacks Tavin Willis, Mikey Allen and Tanner Wertz have eclipsed 100 yards on the ground.
“It really opened up people’s eyes,” Alkire said. “That was the second consecutive week we had three backs north of 100 yards. Doing it against a team like Oakdale was a big deal. And it wasn’t just the backs, but the offense as a whole. Everything was clicking and we look forward to that momentum continuing.”
Patterson and the Miners know as well as anyone, however, that planning to stop the Fort Hill ground game and actually stopping it are two entirely different things.
“It was funny,” Patterson said. “I went to Fort Hill’s scrimmage against New Town and sat on the New Town side. There was a fan, an obnoxious fan, screaming, ‘It’s Fort Hill, you know they’re going to run the ball.’ He was kind of yelling at coaches, players, anyone he could yell at. Our coaching staff kind of laughed because we know that’s not an easy thing to stop.
“The problem is multi-faceted. They have speed on the outside. That’s the first thing we have to stop. If they can line up in the I and run toss sweep, jet sweep, we have to be able to set the edge. But then once you set the edge, one of the problems we ran into down in Annapolis was our linebackers and safeties were overrunning things. We can’t do that. If they have a crack, they have three guys, probably more, that can take that thing to the house.
“Here lies the problem. As soon as you’re worried about the exterior run game and think you have it figured out, here comes the interior run game with the belly and trap. Wertz is so quick and once you think you have the speed figured out, they bring in Welsh and he just pounds the ball down the field as you saw in the fourth quarter against Old Mill.
“Then you turn on the film and see them throwing passes to Allen in the flat. We’re going to have to line up our kids correctly on every play. As soon as you get caught peeking in the backfield, if they stretch with width, they have the speed to take it to the house. We think we have the personnel, it’s just all about setting our kids up for success as best as we possibly can.”
The Miners have a problem of their own offensively, however, in dual-threat quarterback Uma Pua’auli, who is second in the area in passing and third in rushing.
Pua’auli left last week’s game during a first-quarter drive before returning later in the drive and throwing a 12-yard touchdown pass on the next play. Pua’auli played the remainder of the game and is 100% ready to go tonight, according to Patterson, with last week’s knock just being a hit to the funny bone.
“When you look at it at face value, there’s a lot of comparisons between Oakdale and Mountain Ridge,” Alkire said. “I’ve heard that a bunch, ‘It’s great we have Oakdale a week before Mountain Ridge because it prepares us,’ but it’s true to an extent. To me, Mountain Ridge is more scary than Oakdale due to offensive threats and their scheme. They always game plan so well offensively. It’s almost like a cat-and-mouse game. They know us so well, and vice versa. Scheme-wise, Mountain Ridge is a much scarier opponent than, say, Oakdale was.”
Any football coach in history will tell you games are won and lost in the trenches, and the winner of the turnover battle usually wins the game. It may sound cliché, but both seem to be amplified in a game of tonight’s magnitude.
“Our line is going to have to play well on both sides,” Patterson said. “Offensively, we’re going to have to move some people and create running lanes. With (Carter) Hess, that’s where the plan begins, trying to neutralize his penetration. They move him around a lot, so we have to always make sure we know where he is. We have to get off on the count and move people around.
“Defensive line-wise, as crazy as it sounds, we can’t get too much penetration. With their speed, even if we get off the ball quick, their trap game is so devastating. If we have guys running the wrong way or getting too deep into the backfield, they’ll hurt us.”
“When you look at the course of the last three years, I think the team with the better offensive and defensive lines won the game,” Alkire said. “When they beat us in the spring of 2021, they dominated our O-line. When we played in the fall, it was the same thing, but in our favor. As athletic as they are, the one that wins the line of scrimmage will be the team that comes out on top.”
Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Miner Stadium in front of what both coaches expect to be a packed house.
“It should be a great atmosphere,” Alkire said. “We haven’t been up to play at Mountain Ridge since before COVID. I don’t know how that worked but it’s going to be exciting for us to go up there. When we’ve gone up there in the past, it’s always been great theater. One year we went up there and weren’t expecting snow, and sure enough, it snowed; granted, I don’t think we’ll see snow this time around.
“It is a highly anticipated matchup. Every year everyone talks about how much they look forward to Homecoming. But this is probably a more anticipated matchup this year with both teams undefeated, the storyline of the state title game last year. This is definitely a game people want to go to, players want to play in and coaches want to coach in.”
“We thought last year we got too hyped and made some mistakes we don’t normally make, and give Fort Hill credit too for forcing those mistakes,” Patterson said. “But we don’t want our kids to come out and think ‘What the heck is all this? There’s kids on the hill, the visiting side bleachers are packed, the band is going, all that stuff.’ So we’ve been trying to replicate that in practice to help them prepare.
“I’m excited for the kids and our program to test ourselves. We’re the underdogs in this game, there’s no doubt about that. They’re supposed to win, but that doesn’t mean we’re not going to hit them with everything we have. The kids know they’re the underdog, but that doesn’t mean we can’t give them our best shot and see what we’re made of. We think we’re a pretty good football team, too. We’ve been practicing hard and we’re anxious to see how we line up against these guys.”
