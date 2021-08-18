HAGERSTOWN — Darian Bauer shot an even par 36 to guide Allegany to a win over Boonsboro and Fort Hill at Black Rock Golf Course on Tuesday.
With a 168, the Campers topped Boonsboro by seven shots. The Sentinels finished third at 223.
All of Allegany’s top four shot in the 40’s, as Aidan Paulman garnered a 43, Jace Patton a 44 and Griffin Madden a 45.
Morgan Dehoff, who came in second behind Bauer and ahead of Paulman for low medalist, shot a 41 for Boonsboro. Bryce Hartle and Michael Dyer ended at 44 and Liam Ryan at 46.
Fort Hill’s Quin Cohen delivered a 48, Max Newman shot 57, and Jessalyn Bartlett and Landon Sturtz tallied 59’s.
Allegany and Fort Hill are back in action next Tuesday at Thousand Acres along with Northern and Southern.
