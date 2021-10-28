COLLEGE PARK — It just wasn’t Darian Bauer’s day at the Maryland state championship on Wednesday, but the Allegany senior still managed to finish in a tie for 11th out of 52 1A/2A golfers.
It’s the best result ever for a Camper golfer.
“He didn’t have his best day obviously, a couple bad breaks went against him,” Allegany head coach Brandon Reed said. “The most important thing that I want him to take away from this is that he belongs here. He’s the only kid west of Hagerstown here.
“It’s been a long time since anyone from Allegany County has been here. I know he’s gonna be a little down on himself, but I’m super proud of him. ... He’s a phenomenal golfer.”
Bauer began the day in a tie for fifth place after carding a 6-over 77 in the qualifying round, which put him just five shots out of first place.
Starting on No. 15, he continued the momentum to his first three holes Wednesday tallying bogie, birdie and par. Even after back-to-back bogies, he was still in a solid position 2-over after five holes.
Holes No. 2 and 3 were his undoing — he triple-bogeyed both.
“I started off hot, had a few good holes,” Bauer said. “The front nine has just ate me up all week. And I’ve had a lot of holes, say I birdie a hole, then I’d go and give it right back with a bogie. ... There’s no excuse for it either.
“I’m glad I got to come here and get the experience, I wish I could’ve played better the second day.”
Bauer parred No. 5 and birdied No. 6 and No. 9 down the stretch, he just couldn’t find the consistency. He almost had a highlight reel end to his round when he chipped a second shot to perfection on the par-3 No. 14; unfortunately, the ball clipped off the flag poll and didn’t drop in for birdie.
In the end, Bauer finished tied for 13th with a 13-over 84. Not bad by any stretch, but not up to the high standards the senior sets for himself.
Bauer said his main issue was an inability to string together shots.
“I couldn’t add, I couldn’t get one complete (hole),” Bauer said. “I’d get a good drive. Like yesterday, no second shot. I didn’t hit many greens. You’re not going to score well consistently if you’re missing greens, because then you have to get up and down every time.”
One of those bad breaks Reed mentioned occurred on No. 13, when Bauer’s tee shot wound up off the fairway in an open wooded area. There was no brush and minimal leaves, but for whatever reason, tournament officials couldn’t find Bauer’s ball.
It was just one of those days.
Nonetheless, it was still an impressive achievement to make it through qualifying to the final day of the state tournament, and even with an uncharacteristic second round, Bauer still finished 11th.
“If you would have told me that I’d be at the state championship two years ago, I would have said you’re crazy,” Bauer said. “Ever since COVID hit, golf’s been the most I’ve played. I played golf every day all summer.”
Coach Reed gave Bauer all the credit for his improvement.
“He’s just somebody that’s self taught,” Reed said. “He dove in head first. In his sophomore year, when he came to regionals at Black Rock, he was still playing soccer at the time and he shot a 91.
“You fast forward two years and he decided to go head first into golf, and he’s district champion at the 1A/2A level shooting a 75. To come down here and shoot a 161 total is phenomenal. The course was tough, the pin locations were tough.
“He’s a big reason we’ve been so successful, and I’ll miss the heck out of him.”
Noah Wallace of North East in Cecil County took first in 1A/2A at 3-over 145, seven shots better than Hank Adams of Brunswick.
Benjamin Siriboury of River Hill won the 3A/4A classification with 3-under 138. Nick Charlow (Delaney) finished in second — he was three strokes back.
In the team competition, Poolesville took the top spot in 1A/2A followed by Boonsboro, C. Milton Wright and Hereford. In 3A/4A, Urbana won the title; Winston Churchill slotted in at second and River Hill third.
