HAGERSTOWN — Darian Bauer shot a 75 to become the first golfer from Allegany High School to win the Class 1A-2A West Regional individual championship on Tuesday at the Black Rock Golf Course.
He will advance to the state tournament to be held at the University of Maryland’s golf course on Tuesday, Oct. 26.
Also going will be Southern’s Hank Lewis and Northern’s Chase Taylor. Lewis finished two strokes behind Bauer with a 77 and Taylor carded a 79.
Boonsboro won the team championship over 16 teams with an 18-hole score of 331. Middletown was second with 334 and Allegany took third at 335, missing a state tournament trip as a team by one stroke.
The Campers’ Griffin Madden scored an 82, Jace Patton 86 and Aidan Paulman 92.
For the Huskies, Geoffrey Glotfelty shot an 84, Eddie Passman 101 and Ayla Speicher 118.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.