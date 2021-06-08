MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Isaac VanMeter had a three-run triple and pitched the final two innings to secure Moorefield’s 7-3 Class A, Region II, Section 2 championship over Petersburg on Monday evening.
VanMeter finished with four RBIs. His first came on a groundout in the third inning that tied the game at 1-1.
The Yellow Jackets had one more hit than the Vikings, 7-6.
Petersburg (16-10) led three times, starting with Ryan McGregor’s sacrifice RBI in the first inning that scored William VanMeter.
After Moorefield tied it the first time in the third, Petersburg went ahead 2-1 on VanMeter’s bases-loaded walk, scoring John Mallow, who led off with a base hit to left.
The Yellow Jackets tied it in the bottom of the inning with two outs when Gavin Wolfe, courtesy running for Jaydon Moore, scored on a passed ball.
The Vikings took another one-run lead in the top of the fifth on Nathaniel’s Travis’s RBI single, scoring Logan Thorne from third.
Moorefield took the lead for good with two runs in the bottom of the inning when Bryce Hines base hit drove home Isaac VanMeter and Hayden Baldwin. Both VanMeter and Baldwin reached on walks.
Both starting pitchers finished with seven strikeouts. Moorefield’s Karson Reed worked 3 2/3 innings. He allowed four hits, two runs — one earned — and had four walks. The Vikings’ Mallow also allowed four hits but had seven walks and four runs.
Isaac VanMeter only gave up a hit and struck out two in getting the save for winner reliever Moore, who pitched 1 1/3 innings.
Moore was the only Yellow Jacket with two hits and he and McGregor both had doubles.
Petersburg’s Slade Saville had three of the team’s six hits with a double and two singles.
Moorefield (18-5) will host South Harrison on Monday in the Region II best of three series.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.