POTOMAC PARK — Oakland’s Pat Brat had two hits and combined with two teammates on a four-hitter in the first game, and Cumberland’s Roy Jefferys knocked in a pair of runs in the second as the Oaks and Orioles split their season-opening Pen-Mar WV League doubleheader at the Hot Stove Complex.
In the opener, the Oaks broke open a tight game with a four-run sixth inning and took a 5-1 lead into the seventh inning. Brat reached base in all four of his at-bats with two hits and two walks. Peyton Carr had a single and an RBI.
Hunter Haddix allowed only three hits and struck out six over 4 1/3 scoreless innings.
Cody Jefferys doubled and singled and Ben Russell had a single and an RBI for the Orioles.
The second game went eight innings, with the winning run scoring on an infield throwing error on a fielder’s choice play at third base.
Cumberland’s Dan Streitbeck and Oakland’s Cory Ashby were locked in a pitcher’s duel over the first six innings. Streitbeck allowed only four singles and one earned run over six innings, walking five and fanning eight. Ashby allowed five singles and an earned run over five innings, walking two and striking out three. John Dema got the win in relief and struck out four over two scoreless innings.
Roy Jefferys had a single and two RBIs and Cody Jefferys singled and scored twice for the Orioles. Rafael Ramos had two singles and an RBI for the Oaks.
The Oaks will play the Appalachian Aces on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Garrett College.
Orioles, Blue Sox split
CUMBERLAND — Thomas Fogle fired a five-hitter, Hunter Jenkins had a pair of hits and Brandon Stotler and Austin Martin had two RBIs, leading the Orioles to a 5-1 win over the Martinsburg Blue Sox for a split of their Sunday doubleheader.
The Blue Sox, of the Blue Ridge League, won the opener 9-5.
In the Cumberland win, Fogle scattered five singles, walked two and struck out six for the complete-game win. The only Blue Sox run was unearned in the seventh inning.
The O’s made the most of seven hits. Jenkins led the way with two singles and also scored a run and knocked in another.
In the first game, Zeke Grissinger doubled and singled twice, and Cody Butts had two singles and three RBIs for Martinsburg. Stotler hit two singles and drove in two runs, while Ty Black had a double and Andrew Butts two singles for Cumberland.
The Cumberland Orioles (2-2) host the Brunswick Orioles on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Hot Stove Complex and play the Frederick Hustlers in a 1 p.m. doubleheader on Sunday at Middletown High.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.