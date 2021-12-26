CUMBERLAND — Dan Beachy and Keith Raynor broke a tie on the 13th basket en route to a two-stroke win in Western Maryland Disc Golf Fall/Winter Doubles League action on Sunday at Central Assembly of God in Cumberland.
Beachy, 38, of Frostburg, and Raynor, 45, of Vale Summit, teamed up to throw a round-low of 51. Seth Wilson, 27, of Cresaptown, and David Warder, 31, of Frostburg, finished with a 53. All of the competitors enjoyed unseasonably warm temperatures in the mid-50s with a bright sun much of the afternoon.
Beachy and Raynor led by two strokes after the front nine with a 23. Wilson and Warder had a 25, which tied with solo player Ethan Shreve, 18, of Cumberland. Shreve was playing under modified doubles rules as the odd man out and was permitted one “do-over” throw per basket. Shreve rarely used the special consideration. He didn’t need it, as he hit three birdies on the front nine to stay in contention. Shreve did not play the back nine of the course.
That left the top two teams vying for the final doubles victory of 2021. Wilson and Warder cut their two-stroke deficit in half on the 10th hole, then pulled even with a birdie on No. 11. Team Wilson-Warder and Team Beachy-Raynor both made par on the next basket, but Warder’s putt on No. 13 bounced in, then out. The miss served as the eventual game-winner for Team Beachy-Raynor, as the two birdied No. 14 to regain their two-stroke lead.
Doubles play resumes Sunday, Jan. 2, at Central Assembly of God in Cumberland. Registration begins at 1:30 p.m. and tee time is 2 p.m. The public is invited to play. Call or text 301-338-4533 with any questions or search “Western Maryland Disc Golf” on Facebook.
