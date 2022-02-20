Former Frankfort star Abby Beeman earned a conference honor at Shepherd to headline the list of area performers last week.
The following local basketball players, hailing from Cumberland and the surrounding area, had strong weeks on the college hardwood:
Abby Beeman, Jr., Shepherd, Frankfort
Beeman, a two-time Area Player of the Year recipient at Frankfort, was named Pennslyvania State Athletic Conference Defensive Athlete of the Week last Monday after setting a season high in steals with seven against Kutztown on Feb. 12.
This past week, Beeman scored in double figures in all three outings, posting 21 points and eight assists against East Stroudsburg on Saturday, 15 points and 10 dimes against Millersville on Wednesday and 17 points and eight assists at Lock Haven on Monday.
Beeman’s averaging 19 points, 7.8 assists and 5.8 rebounds a game to held Shepherd to a 20-6 record. Beeman leads all of Division II in assists per game.
Kamrin Weimer, R-Sr., Fairmont State, Southern
The former Area Player of the Year at Southern scored 11 points and pulled down seven boards in a win at Wheeling on Wednesday. Weimer was hot from beyond the arc, drilling 3 of 6 attempts from 3-point land. Against West Liberty on Saturday, Weimer tallied eight points.
For the season, the redshirt senior — who began her college career at Fairleigh Dickinson — is averaging 7.7 points per game and has made 57 of 133 (42.9%) of her 3-point tries. Weimer’s 170 career threes at Fairmont State ranks seventh in school history.
Justin Copman, Jr., Dominican, Allegany
Copman, who was Co-Player of the Year during his senior season at Allegany, garnered a double-double in a close defeat to Post University on Saturday, scoring 13 points (on 6 of 10 shooting) and pulling down 12 rebounds. On Tuesday, the junior grabbed 10 boards, tallied three points and added three assists in a win over Bloomfield College.
Copman is scoring at a 9.6 points per game clip (fourth on the team), has grabbed 7.7 rebounds a night (second on the team) and is averaging a team-high 0.6 blocks a contest. Copman’s 55.5 shooting percentage is tops on Dominican.
Jansen Knotts, So., Waynesburg, Frankfort
The Frankfort grad averaged 9.0 points over three games last week, scoring 13 points in a win versus Bethany (West Virginia) on Wednesday night.
Knotts is averaging 11.8 points per game, which ranks second on Waynesburg, and has scored at a 13.1 points an outing clip during President’s Athletic Conference play.
Bryson Wilt, So., Waynesburg, Southern
Wilt, who was the WestMAC Player of the Year as a senior at Southern, scored seven points, tallied three assists and tied a season high in steals with five against Bethany on Wednesday.
For the season, the sophomore is scoring 6.9 points a game and leads Waynesburg in steals and is second on the team in assists behind Knotts.
Madi Dayton, Fr., Waynesburg, Calvary
Calvary’s second-leading all-time scorer tallied her second career double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds in just 19 minutes to help Waynesburg top Thiel last Monday. Dayton made 5 of 7 attempts from the field.
Dayton, who also plays volleyball at Waynesburg, is averaging 6.9 points and 5.4 rebounds a game.
Makenna Douthitt, So., WVU Potomac State, Frankfort
Douthitt, the Times-News basketball Player of the Year in 2020, scored 14 points and pulled down nine rebounds in a defeat to Howard Community College on Wednesday.
Douthitt is averaging 16.1 points, 9.3 rebounds a game so far this season. The sophomore is making 45% of her field goals and 75.4% of her free throws.
Alexis Turner, So., WVU Potomac State, Keyser
Turner, a Keyser grad, tallied five points, six rebounds and dished out three assists against Howard.
Turner is scoring 11.2 points per game on 43.7% from the field for the Catamounts this year.
Kelsey O’Neal, Fr., WVU Potomac State, Allegany
O’Neal, who was an All-Area first-teamer at Allegany, scored six points, pulled down a team-high 11 boards and dished out three assists against Howard.
O’Neal averages 12.1 points and 9.2 rebounds a game.
DeMar’A Green, Fr., Allegany College, Fort Hill
Green, a Fort Hill grad, scored in double figures at Frederick (18 points), Beaver County (12) and at Harford (11) last week.
Green is averaging 10.5 points and 4.8 rebounds a game in 14 outings for Allegany College.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.