A pair of local college women’s basketball players crossed the 1,000-point mark for their college careers.
Here are some local athletes, hailing from Cumberland and the surrounding area, who had standout performances on the hardwood in the past week.
Abby Beeman, Jr., Shepherd
The two-time Area Player of the Year at Frankfort crossed the 1,000-point threshold in just her second full season at Shepherd against West Chester on Monday.
Beeman scored 26 points on 10 of 13 shooting and dished out eight assists in the 82-56 win. Shepherd beat West Chester again two days later, and Beeman garnered a game-high 18 points with 11 rebounds and eight assists to win 65-47.
Though Shepherd lost to Bloomsburg, 55-46, on Saturday, Beeman tallied a game-best 22 points and notched seven steals.
For the season, Beeman is averaging 19.6 points, 7.5 assists and 5.5 rebounds a game to lead the 17-4 Rams.
Kamrin Weimer, R-Sr., Fairmont State
A week after Weimer, a former Appalachian Mountain Athletic Conference Player of the Year at Southern, scored the 1,000th point of her collegiate career, the redshirt senior scored nine points in an 89-81 loss to Concord on Saturday.
In a close defeat to Glenville State, the No.1-ranked team in Division II, Weimer scored three points, and she pulled down three rebounds in a loss to Notre Dame on Monday.
Weimer is averaging 7.7 points per game and shooting 43.6% from 3-point range this season.
Justin Copman, Jr., Dominican
Though Copman, who won Co-Player of the Year during his time at Allegany, has been slowed by an illness in recent weeks, the forward returned to the starting lineup with an 11-point, eight-rebound showing to help Dominican beat Georgian Court, 60-54, on Saturday.
On Monday, Copman tallied 12 points in just 20 minutes off the bench, shooting a perfect 5 for 5 from the field, pulling down five rebounds and notching a pair of blocked shots. Dominican won 92-78.
For the season, Copman is averaging 9.6 points on 69.4% shooting — good for second in the conference — and leads the team with 7.5 rebounds and 0.7 blocks a game.
Jansen Knotts, So., Waynesburg
Knotts, who starred at Frankfort, continued his strong stretch of form, posting 17 points on 6 of 11 shooting and seven assists in a 68-56 win at Thiel on Wednesday. On Saturday, the sophomore tallied 15 points in a 61-49 defeat to Chatham.
Knotts is averaging 11.7 points on 44% shooting with 5.8 rebounds a night.
Bryson Wilt, So., Waynesburg
The former Southern standout scored nine points on 4 of 8 from the field in Waynesburg’s loss to Chatham on Saturday. Wilt also notched four rebounds and three assists in 39 minutes.
On Wednesday, Wilt struggled with foul trouble, tallying three points against Thiel.
Wilt is averaging 6.4 points on 43% shooting this year.
Madi Dayton, Fr., Waynesburg
Dayton, Calvary’s second all-time leading scorer, notched her first career double-double at Thiel on Wednesday, scoring 12 points and pulling down 11 rebounds. Three days later, Dayton made 5 of 8 shots for 11 points against Chatham to go along with seven rebounds.
Dayton has upped her averages to 7.2 points and 5.2 rebounds this season.
Tyler Rodeheaver, So., Garrett College
The two-time AMAC Player of the Year at Southern proved he’s back to full strength in a win over Harford on Wednesday. Rodeheaver scored a team-high 22 points on 9 of 13 shooting (2 of 4 from three) to lead the Lakers to an 86-81 win.
The total was Rodeheaver’s highest scoring output since he exploded for 31 against Butler CC on Nov. 20. In an 84-77 loss to Allegany College on Monday, Rodeheaver ended with 12 points on an efficient 5 of 8 night from the floor.
Rodeheaver is averaging 14.7 points per game on 55.2% shooting so far this year.
Makenna Douthitt, So., WVU Potomac St.
Douthitt, who won girls basketball Player of the Year two seasons ago at Frankfort, garnered a pair of solid performances last week.
In a win over Harford, Douthitt scored 18 points and collected nine rebounds in 29 minutes of floor time on Wednesday.
In a loss to undefeated CCBC Essex, who at 20-0 is the No. 5-ranked junior college squad in Division II, Douthitt didn’t shy away from the competition with a 17-point outing going 5 of 9 from the field and 7 of 8 from the line.
Douthitt is averaging 16.1 points and 9.4 rebounds a game so far this season.
Alexis Turner, So., WVU Potomac State
Turner, a standout guard at Keyser, tallied 10 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals in Potomac State’s win over Harford. Against Essex, Turner scored seven points and grabbed eight boards.
Turner is averaging 11.4 points on 43.3% shooting so far in 2022.
Kelsey O’Neal, Fr., WVU Potomac State
O’Neal, an All-Area performer at Allegany, nearly posted back-to-back double-doubles this week. First, the freshman scored 10 points and tallied 10 rebounds against Harford. Against Essex, O’Neal chipped in 16 points on 6 of 8 shooting and collected nine boards.
O’Neal is averaging 12.3 points on 47.3% shooting with 9.3 rebounds a game so far this year.
Lindsey Rinker, Fr., WVU Potomac State
The former three-sport star at Moorefield scored five points off the bench for WVU Potomac State on Wednesday. Rinker made her only shot of the night against Essex for two points.
For the season, Rinker is averaging 4.8 points and 2.4 rebounds an outing.
