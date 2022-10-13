CUMBERLAND — Ben Lohr scored five goals, leading Southern to a 12-0 shutout over Fort Hill Wednesday evening at Greenway Avenue Stadium.
“They’re young, we’re young, we’re both building towards the future,” Southern head coach Jon Price said. “We’re further along then they are, but they’ll get there, too. Coach (Zach) Steckman will get them right where they need to be. We’re getting better. Thirteen of the 18 are freshmen or sophomores so we don’t expect huge things all the time. But we got better, first half isn’t exactly what we wanted. We challenged them to start the second half. The boys responded and it got us a good opportunity to get the young kids in.”
The Rams (3-8-1, 2-4-1 WestMAC) combined for 34 shots. The Sentinels (1-10, 0-5 WestMAC) were limited to only one.
“At this point, people are kinda taking advantage of our inexperience,” Fort Hill head coach Steckman said. “It is what it is, but I will say Fort Hill’s gonna have their day.”
Fort Hill only had 11 players available and they all played the entire game. Two players were injured and another two are no longer on the team. On the other sideline, Southern had a full bench of mostly junior varsity players available.
“We didn’t have a sub,” Steckman said. “Had to pull a guy off injured. It’s affecting us, we got injuries going on. We’re trying to slowly get guys back but it affects all our young guys. We’re essentially playing with a JV team on a varsity schedule.”
Lohr scored three goals in the first half. Four were unassisted and the only assist was on his first goal off a Dominic Burgess pass.
“Ben works hard, Ben works his butt off,” Price said. “He holds himself to a high level, high personal accountability. He holds the rest of the team to that level. When you work that hard, sometimes five goal games happen.”
Kyle Rhodes also had a big game for the Rams with three goals. Two of them were in the first half and all three were unassisted.
“Kyle’s had an interesting year,” Price said “He’s been a great leader for us. We’ve had him all over the field. He’s played some defense, he’s played some offense. He’s one of those kids that has a future if he wants to go on to the next level. It’s a question of whether Kyle wants to or not. If he does, he’s gonna have a great college career.”
Tommy Scott scored in the first half on a penalty kick as Southern led 7-0 at halftime. The Rams had a 25-1 advantage in shots in the first half. The Sentinels attempt came with 19:15 left in the half and was from over 60 yards away.
Lohr scored twice in the second half, both goals came within about a three-minute span. Rhodes scored his third of the game with 26:40 left.
“Shot selection was good,” Price said. “We’re not the best finishers in the world yet because we’re young. The shot selection is good, the finishing will get better as we go through this.”
Burgess picked up his second assist less than two minutes later on a goal by J.M. Holland. In the final minute of the game, Brody Refosco scored unassisted.
Southern finished with a 7-0 edge in corner kicks. It also dominated possession as the ball was on their side of midfield almost the entire game.
“We’re a possession-based team,” Price said. “We pride ourselves in that so that was what we were working on today. The goal was to hold the ball, find our ways. The first goal of the second half, we picked our way up the field the way we wanted. Lot of teams are direct in our area. We’re building to become very possession-based and see where it takes us.”
Quentin Wood started in goal for the Rams and made one save. Kolton Whorton saved 14 shots for the Sentinels.
“It’s Kolton’s first time in goal in a long time,” Steckman said. “I thought he did fine. Some things we can work on, but I thought he did great.”
Fort Hill travels to play Northern on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
“We’ve been trying to improve all season,” Steckman said. “Just wanting to get better, fight to the finish line. The cards are against us, and we know that. We’re doing what we can with what we’ve been dealt.”
Southern returns home to face No. 2 Mountain Ridge on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
“We’re gonna play them really hard,” Price said. “In year’s past we’ve already been set into a playoff game against them. It’s very important for us to go at them and prep and learn things from that game. Chances are we’re gonna see them again very soon.”
