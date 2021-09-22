KEYSER, W.Va. — Carly Bennett tallied the game-winning goal and added an assist, as Fort Hill defeated Keyser, 2-1, on the road on Tuesday.
Bennett’s go-ahead goal came on a penalty kick with 12:49 left to play in the contest.
The Sentinels took a 1-0 lead on a Nevaeh Bunbasi goal with Bennett providing the assist. Bennett chipped the ball on a free kick from outside the box behind Keyser’s defense, and Bunbasi navigated through the traffic to finish for a 1-0 lead four minutes into the second half.
Keyser found an equalizer with 15 minutes left in the contest. Morgan Pratt lofted a deep, looping shot from outside the box, and the ball took a hop over goalkeeper Lindsey Ternent and found the back of the net.
After Bennett’s goal broke the 1-1 tie, the Golden Tornado tried to level the game once again, but Fort Hill’s defense stood strong. Both keepers had solid outings, with Ternent just besting Keyser keeper Hadley Courtney.
Fort Hill hosts Southern today at 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.