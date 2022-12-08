ACCIDENT — Karli O’Neal and Carly Bennett combined for 31 points, and Fort Hill used a dominant third quarter to topple Northern, 56-35, on Wednesday night.
The Sentinels jumped out a 17-6 lead after the opening period, as Liliana Zembower scored six of her 10 points in the period, but Northern trimmed its deficit to 23-22 by halftime.
Fort Hill put the Huskies away for good with a 20-8 third quarter, as O’Neal tallied six points in the period and Bennett, Zembower and Alayzia Trimble chipped in four points apiece.
Leading 43-30 entering the fourth, Fort Hill outscored Northern, 13-5, in the final period to win by 21.
Bennett notched a double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds to go along with seven assists, three steals and three blocks. O’Neal added a team-high 16 points, five steals and four dimes.
Kayijah George tallied seven points, four assists and three steals, and Trimble garnered six points and eight rebounds.
Abby Nelson paced Northern offensively with 16 points, drilling a trio of 3-pointers and 7 of 8 free throws. Kaylee Bowser and Lydia Nelson chipped in seven points apiece.
In the junior varsity game, Northern won 25-20. Madison Kilduff topped the Huskies with 11 points, and Brenly Hershberger scored eight for the Sentinels’ JVs.
Fort Hill (1-1) is at Mountain Ridge (1-0) on Friday at 7 p.m. Northern (0-2) is at Hancock on Monday at 6 p.m.
Keyser 54 Hedgesville 32
KEYSER, W.Va. — Averi Everline and Autumn Kerchner ended in double figures, and Keyser led Hedgesville wire-to-wire Wednesday to improve to 3-0.
The Golden Tornado opened to a 17-4 lead after the first quarter, expanding the margin to 33-16 by halftime and 46-22 after three. Everline garnered a game-high 14 points and Kerchner wasn’t far behind at 13.
Maddie Harvey tallied eight points, and Abby Delsignore and Kiara Kesner scored seven apiece.
Natalie Yates led Hedgesville with 11 points. Laken Copenhaver, Kelsea Vandine, Maggie Boyer and Amelia Fouch ended with four points apiece.
In the junior varsity game, Keyser won 55-19. Mya Green (15), Carlee Staggs (13) and Suzy Consenza (11) were the Tornado’s leading scorers. Kaylee Sinclair topped Hedgesville with six points.
Keyser hosts Moorefield (2-0) on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
