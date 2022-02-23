CUMBERLAND — Fort Hill’s defense kept Allegany at bay during the first half, as Kayijah George paced the Sentinels and Carly Bennett took over in the fourth to take down No. 2 Allegany, 52-45, on Wednesday evening atop Haystack Mountain.
The win clinched the Western Maryland Athletic Conference and City League titles for the Sentinels, who went 7-1 in WestMAC play and 4-0 in City.
“They played really, really hard and aggressive,” said Fort Hill head coach Sarah Bennett. “This was one of the best games I’ve seen them play for a while. I was really proud of them.”
Carly Bennett tallied a double-double with a game-high 21 points and team-high 10 rebounds. Twelve of her game-high tally came during the fourth quarter, where Fort Hill and Allegany entered tied 32-all.
“I thought they did what they always do,” Allegany head coach Jim O’Neal said of his team’s performance. “They played hard. They competed. But we just came up a little short there in the fourth quarter. Other than that, I don’t have any complaints about how they played or how hard they worked.”
Karli O’Neal’s runner off the glass 29 seconds into the frame gave the Sentinels the lead for good, as George got a steal and a basket 21 seconds later to double the Sentinels’ lead.
Allegany’s Shylah Taylor got a putback to fall to cut the Camper deficit in half; but that was when Bennett took over, as she grabbed an offensive board and laid it in before getting a runner off the glass to fall 31 ticks later.
O’Neal sank a pair of free throws before Bennett sank a floater to make it an 8-0 run, and give Fort Hill a 10-point lead, 44-34, and send Allegany into a timeout with 4:54 to play.
“She was able to drive the ball to the hoop and maneuver around,” Sarah Bennett of her daughter’s performance. “She realized there was foul trouble. She made sure to drive to the hoop and draw the fouls. She just pulled through there for us in the fourth quarter.”
The Campers got a jumper from Faith Stevenson to stop the run, but Carly Bennett again drove the basket and got a layup to fall to score eight of Fort Hill’s 10 points during a 10-2 run.
Allegany got back within seven, 50-43, after a steal and layup by Avery Miller with 1:02 to play, but the Campers couldn’t get closer before the final horn after Bennett and Taylor traded baskets in the final 30 seconds.
The Campers had control early on, as Miller scored eight of the game’s first 10 points for an 8-2 lead. Allegany led by five, 14-9, at the end of one and by four, 20-16, at halftime.
“When we came in at halftime, we talked about offense and what we needed to do to make sure it worked,” Sarah Bennett said. “Defensively, these girls do a really good job hustling and shifting the zone properly and talking and communicating. It doesn’t matter how beat up they are, they still go out there and play. I think our halftime adjustments are definitely what sealed the deal. Everyone coming in and communicating together and knowing what they had to do.”
Miller and Taylor had 18 points apiece, with 12 of Miller’s coming in the first half.
“They had good balance,” Jim O’Neal said of the duo. “I didn’t get the impression that either one was forcing anything. I thought the kids did a decent job passing the ball and moving it. Our other kids had a lot of good looks, it just didn’t go down for them tonight. There were a lot of open shots to be had out there, but our shooting percentage tonight was not as strong as it usually is.”
Allegany’s shooting woes continued in the third quarter as Fort Hill adjusted its offense, with a 3-pointer in the corner by George kickstarting a 9-5 Sentinel run to close out the third and tie the game 32.
“We had a lot of open looks, there’s no doubt about that, but defensively we got in foul trouble,” O’Neal said. “When we switched some of the matchups because we had to deal with that, I thought they did a decent job taking advantage of that.”
George, who had half of Fort Hill’s 16 points in the third quarter, finished with 17 on six field goals and 4 of 6 at the foul line and tallied four steals.
“Kayijah is the person that you can always depend on,” Sarah Bennett said. “She’s probably one of my most solid players. I know that she’s going to dig deep and pull through.”
Karli O’Neal garnered six points and four assists, and Brooklyne Noel was second on the Sentinels with five.
Fort Hill (14-6) is the No. 2 seed in Class 1A West Region I — playoff seeds were announced Tuesday — and will host Mountain Ridge in a regional semifinal on Tuesday.
“It was big,” Bennett said of the win. “I kind of told the ladies take in the gym, get used to the gym, because we could come back. But our next focus is Mountain Ridge. We’re going to gameplan for that over the next couple of days and hopefully take care of them on our home court Tuesday. We know it’s going to be a battle.”
The Campers have had a short bench during their run of games as of late, with only two subs available — Miller, Taylor, Stevenson, Rachel Bush and Maddie Poland played all 32 minutes. Jim O’Neal said the Campers will be back to full speed health-wise heading into the playoffs.
Allegany (13-6) is the top overall seed in the region and awaits the result of Friday’s Northern-Southern regional quarterfinal. The Campers will host the winner on Tuesday.
“We won’t talk about the game much,” O’Neal said. “I told them after the game we’re going to focus on getting our legs back. We’ve played nine games in 19 days — that’s a lot. We’re going to focus on our next opponent, whether it’s Northern or Southern, and make sure we’re ready to roll on Tuesday.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.