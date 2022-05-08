Ryann Bennett registered a personal best, John Hicks won again and a host of local athletes, hailing from Cumberland and the surrounding region, excelled during the college outdoor track and field season.
Ryann Bennett, Fr., James Madison
Bennett, a former discus state champion and shot put medalist at Fort Hill, set a new personal best in the discus throw at the Liberty Twilight Qualifier last week. Bennett, who was the highest-placing freshman, garnered a distance of 141’ 3”.
The freshman’s previous best throw in the event was 140’ 1” in High Point in March.
John Hicks, So., Liberty
Hicks, the West Virginia state discus record-holder during his time at Hampshire, placed first in the hammer throw in the Liberty Twilight Qualifier last week. His throw of 207’ 1” bested teammate Sam Mastro’s second-place heave of 191’ 8”.
Zayne Brakeall, Sr., West Liberty
The former Allegany Camper, who also competes for the Hilltoppers’ women’s soccer squad, set a personal best in the heptathlon at the Mountain East Conference Championships to get second.
Brakeall won the 800-meter run, took second in the 100-meter hurdles, placed third in shot put, javelin throw, long jump and 200, and was fourth in the high jump for a score of 3600 in the heptathlon. Samantha Cash (West Virginia Wesleyan) won the event with 3844 points.
The senior placed fourth as part of West Liberty’s 4x400 and 10th in the javelin throw (81’ 3”) and 100-meter hurdles (16.89). Brakeall’s 100H time was a personal best.
Mikhi Anderson, Fr., West Liberty
The former Hampshire Trojan was part of West Liberty’s 4X100 relay team that took fifth at the MEC Championships and he placed sixth in the high jump (6’ 2”).
Anderson was disqualified in the 110-meter hurdles, which he qualified second in.
Alexa Bradburn, Jr., Frostburg State
Bradburn, a former thrower at Allegany, tallied three personal bests at the MEC Championships, highlighted by the junior’s second-place finish in the hammer throw with a distance of 150’ 5”.
Bradburn also took third in the discus throw (121’ 3”) and 10th in the shot put (32’ 6.25”).
Jenna Green, So., Frostburg State
Green, a Mountain Ridge graduate, placed 11th in the 100-meter hurdles at the MEC Championships, crossing the finish line in a time of 17.28.
Justus LePrevost, So., Frostburg State
A multi-time 1A state finalist at Mountain Ridge, LePrevost took sixth in the 1500-meter run at the MEC Championships, finishing in 4:04.56.
Marcus Elmer, Fr., West Liberty
Elmer, a Hampshire grad, notched a trio of Top 10 finishes and set a personal best at the MEC Championships. Elmer’s new high mark came in the 100-meter dash (11.22) to place 10th, and he was part of the 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams that took fifth and sixth, respectively.
Hannah Muir, So., Frostburg State
Muir, a distance runner and Mountain Ridge graduate, registered a personal best in the 3000-meter steeplechase with a time of 12:36.47 that earned the sophomore fourth place.
Muir also got 10th in the 5000-meter run by finishing in 20:48.32.
