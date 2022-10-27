OAKLAND — Fort Hill waited until the perfect moment to secure its first conference victory of the season, as Carly Bennett’s overtime goal gave the Sentinels a 3-2 win over Southern on Wednesday night in the Class 1A West Region I quarterfinals.
The win gives Fort Hill (2-11-1) a date with No. 2 Mountain Ridge (12-2) on Friday at 5:30 p.m. In the other half of the bracket, No. 1 Allegany (10-1-3) plays host to No. 4 Northern (7-2-3) the same day at 7 p.m.
Bennett downed Southern, ranked No. 5 in the Area Top 5, with a direct free kick into the top right corner of the net just out of the reach of Rams keeper Bayleigh Hawk eight minutes into the first overtime.
The Sentinels were afforded the set piece, which was from 30 yards out, due to a Southern handball.
During the overtime period, Fort Hill had Sothern pinned in their own half, taking five shots that just went wide of goal before the game winner. Southern had a single run into the Fort Hill half that was stopped before reaching the 18-yard box.
Fort Hill led 2-1 late in regulation, but Danielle Brobst finished off a corner kick in the 78th minute for the equalizer.
The Sentinels led 1-0 at the half thanks to a Nevaeh Bunbasi score. Bunbasi finished from just outside the 18-yard box after the Southern keeper initially deflected a shot in the 17th minute.
Southern leveled the score just eight minutes into the second half when Rylee Bernard buried a cross into the six-yard box. Becky Mullenax allowed the Sentinels to retake the lead in the 75th after executing a series of shifty moves and finishing just inside the 18-yard box.
Fort Hill finished with a 6-4 edge in shots on goal, and Southern had a 14-1 edge in corner kicks. Hawk made three saves for the Rams, and Lindsey Ternent made two in net for the Sentinels.
Southern finishes with a record of 5-10.
