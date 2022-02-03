KEYSER, W.Va. — Keyser outscored Berkeley Springs after halftime, but a one-sided Indians second quarter downed the Tornado, 56-29, on Wednesday night.
Berkeley Springs, leading 12-7 after one, blew the game open in the ensuing period by hitting 11 field goals — four 3-pointers — in just eight minutes of game time.
Ty’mir Ross hit a trio of 2-pointers for six points, and Shawn Lord, Gavin Barkley and Oscar Robles tallied five points each in the frame as Berkeley Springs outscored Keyser, 26-13, to lead 38-20 at half.
The Golden Tornado scored more points in the second half, 19-18, but they couldn’t come back, falling to 6-9 on the season.
Ross finished with 14 points to lead all scorers, followed by Trevor Osborn with 12, Barkley with 11 and Lord with 10.
For Keyser, Noah Broadwater scored a team-high 11 points, hitting four field goals and 3 of 4 free throws. Alec Stanislawczyk tallied nine points on four buckets, Hunter Van Pelt garnered six points on three makes and Sammy Bradfield added five points on two field goals and a 1 for 2 day at the line.
In junior varsity action, Keyser won 31-28. Josh Shoemaker led a balanced scoring attack with six points. Four other Tornado scorers ended with four points apiece. Gavin Young and Connor Moss tallied 10 points apiece for Berkeley Springs.
Keyser won the freshman game, 42-32. Landon Merritt paced the tornado with 11 points, and Layton Valentine and Kameron Samples finished with seven each. Bethel George led the Berkeley Springs freshmen with eight.
The Golden Tornado (6-9) host a triple-header on Saturday against North Marion, with varsity beginning at 3 p.m.
