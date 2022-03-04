Berkeley Springs swept the boys Potomac Valley Conference awards, and Hampshire equalled the Indians with three Division 1 all-PVC picks.
Gavin Barkley, a senior, and his 20.2 points a night won Player of the Year, Berkeley Springs head coach Chad Brinegar was named Coach of the Year and the Indians were awarded the title as conference champs on Friday.
In addition to Barkley, fellow Indians Ty’Mir Ross (13.6 points, 9.5 rebounds a game) and Shawn Lord (4.1 assists per contest) appeared on the all-conference squad. Lord is a senior and Ross a junior.
Hampshire equalled Berkeley Springs’ total with three players on the Division 1 team. Sophomore Jenson Fields, who averages 11.6 points a game, junior Easton Shanholtz, with his 10.8 points and 5.6 rebounds a game, and senior Zack Hill, who tallied 6.5 points and 7.2 rebounds a game during the regular season, made the squad.
Frankfort had two representatives: sophomore Cam Layton and senior Bryson Lane. Keyser sophomore guard Noah Broadwater, who posted averages of 14.5, 4.3 assists and 3.2 steals a game, was the Tornado’s lone selection.
