CRESAPTOWN — Jabril Daniels and Nick Willison each eclipsed 100 yards rushing to help the Personal Best/Hartley’s Pizza Patriots complete an undefeated season in Division 1 with a 54-0 rout of Braddock at Eagles Field on Saturday.
Daniels carried it five times for 210 yards and four touchdowns. Willison took his five attempts for 100 yards, resulting in a pair of scores and an extra point.
Daniels got the scoring started for the Patriots with a 34-yard burst and a Willison extra point run. Willison then took the baton with a 12-yard rushing score and a 70-yard interception return.
Following a Chevy Perkins 35-yard carry to the house, he finished with 60 yards on six attempts, Daniels capped the opening half with a 70-yard receiving touchdown on a pass from Nash Cassell — who would finish 5 for 5 passing for 95 yards, also adding a pair of extra point runs to his name.
The Patriots carried a decisive 34-0 edge into the halftime locker room.
Daniels scored twice more on a 70-yard run and a 68-yard punt return during the third quarter. The lone tally of the fourth came on a four-yard rush by Mason Bennett.
On the other side of the ball, eight Personal Best/Hartley’s Pizza Patriots recorded at least six tackles. Noah House led the way with eight stops; Willison, Perkins, Daniels, Bennett, Shane Combs, Dayshawn Daniels and Dakota Shambaugh all tied for second with six.Braddock’s offensive MVP was Alijah Dice. Cane Green got the defensive honors.
The Patriots (6-0) will play the Northern Steelers in the Super Bowl at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Saints Field. The Patriots beat Northern 54-34 during the regular season.
Division II
Patriots 24
Braddock 0
CRESAPTOWN — Chase Lamb ran for a trio of long touchdowns to lead the Personal Best/Hartley’s Pizza Patriots to a 24-point victory over Braddock in Division II action at Eagles Field on Saturday.
Lamb burst through for scores of 29 and 32 yards in the first and second quarter, respectively, to give the Patriots a 12-0 lead at the half. His final rushing TD came on another 29-yard scamper during the fourth quarter.
Jake Rice broke the goal line one more time for the Patriots with a 35-yard fumble return for a touchdown.
The Patriots players of the game were Lamb and Kaiden Mckenzie on offense, and Rice and Christian Riley on defense.
For the Warriors, D.J Riley was the Offensive Player of the Game, while Colin Martin was the Defensive Player of the game.
Personal Best/Hartley’s Pizza Patriots will play in the Division 2 championship against Braddock on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Saints Field.
