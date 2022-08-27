SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Frankfort didn’t take a return to the house once last year — their first of 2022 found paydirt.
John Anderson III took the opening kickoff 83 yards to the end zone against Moorefield, and it was the first of several big plays for Frankfort. Anderson later had another big return, and the defense forced four turnovers.
With short field after short field, Frankfort needed fewer than 300 yards to score seven touchdowns, as the No. 5 Falcons pitched a shutout to topple Moorefield, 51-0, to open the season on Friday night.
“It’s nice to start off with a win,” Frankfort head coach Kevin Whiteman said. “I thought the kids were very aggressive, played physical football, which is good to see.
“We made way too many mistakes. You hate to see that. I know it’s the first game, but that’s no excuse. We have a lot to work on.”
The victory was Frankfort’s fifth straight in the series, and the Falcons now hold a 26-7 edge all-time against Moorefield.
To determine the difference in the game, look no further than field position. Frankfort’s first five drives began in Moorefield territory and seven of their first eight before the Falcons pulled their starters with 5:15 left in the third quarter.
The most striking example came at the beginning of the second half, when a long punt return by Anderson and a fumbled punt by the Yellow Jackets resulted in back-to-back Frankfort drives that began on the Moorefield four- and five-yard line, respectively.
In both instances, bruising Frankfort fullback Parker VanMeter needed just one run to find pay dirt. Two plays and nine yards for 14 points.
Even when Moorefield, swapping its offense to the Wing-T from the spread this season, held onto the football, it still struggled to move it. The Yellow Jackets started five sophomores on the offensive line, and Frankfort took advantage, holding them to just 40 yards on 35 carries.
Moorefield didn’t pick up a first down during the second half until Oliver Crites converted a 4th-and-1 with 6:30 left in the fourth quarter.
Overall, Frankfort out-gained Moorefield, 274-40, and had 14 first downs to the Yellow Jackets’ three.
“Missed assignments, turnovers and field position. If you don’t win at least two out of the three, then it’s going to be a long night,” Moorefield head coach Matt Altobello said. “We’ll get those things fixed, we’ll correct the missed assignments, we’ll correct our ball security and make sure we know where we’re going with the ball.”
Frankfort quarterback Luke Robinette completed 4 of 7 passes for 36 yards and rushed for 39 yards on five carries. Tyrique Powell gained 39 yards on six totes, and VanMeter had eight rushes for 33 yards.
Rocky Fontenot came off the bench for a game-high 61 yards on three carries, including a 32-yard burst with 10:22 left for the Falcons’ final points of the game. Corbin Stone, another substitute back, ran for 23 yards.
Alex Smith was a late-game defensive standout for Frankfort, intercepting a pass from Moorefield back-up quarterback Brock Linville during the fourth quarter.
Landen Kinser accounted for the other of Frankfort’s four second-half touchdowns, notching a seven-yard rushing TD with 1:06 remaining in the third quarter.
Despite the crooked number on the scoreboard, Altobello was pleased with Moorefield’s effort defensively.
“The defense played well,” he said. “They did their jobs. I think it just wore on us after a while having our backs against the wall. That’s part of the game. You learn from it and we’ll move on.”
Frankfort dominated the first half, out-gaining Moorefield, 159-10, to take a 24-0 edge into intermission.
While the Falcons couldn’t have asked for a better start with Anderson’s kickoff return touchdown, Moorefield couldn’t have bought a worse one. Kinser picked off Yellow Jackets QB Tyson Arnold’s pass on on the team’s first play from scrimmage.
On the Yellow Jackets’ next series, their second play from scrimmage resulted in another turnover — this time a fumble recovered by Powell.
However, Frankfort didn’t take advantage of the good field possession early on, as a fumble inside the Yellow Jackets’ five-yard line on some miscommunication on a handoff between Robinette and VanMeter resulted in a fumble, recovered by Moorefield.
After a short Moorefield punt started a Frankfort drive on the Yellow Jackets’ 18, placekicker Rhett Sensabaugh nailed a 31-yard field goal with 5:13 left in the opening quarter for a 10-0 lead.
Anderson picked off Arnold’s second pass of the game on the ensuing drive — the Falcons’ third turnover forced of the half — and Frankfort drove 27 yards on three plays for a 17-0 lead with 2:34 left in the first. Robinette punched in the touchdown with a run from five yards out.
It took an entire quarter for Moorefield to notch its opening first down of the game, as Alex Miller gained just enough to convert a 4th-and-1 from the Yellow Jackets’ own 37. However, All-Area first-team defensive lineman Chase Snyder sacked Arnold for a 14-yard loss to stymie the drive.
The Frankfort defense was flying all over the gridiron before halftime, as the Falcons held Moorefield to just 10 yards on 18 plays. VanMeter, an All-Area linebacker, made a statement tackle with 4:23 left in the half, laying a crushing blow on Axton Runions for a four-yard loss.
Frankfort had an average drive start on the Moorefield 23 before halftime.
The Falcons’ longest series of the first half spanned 41 yards on six plays, capped by a one-yard rushing score by Powell that gave them a 24-0 lead with 5:50 left in the half.
At the half, Powell and Robinette led the Frankfort rushing attack with 39 yards apiece. As a team, the Falcons carried the ball 20 times for 123 yards. Frankfort had seven more first downs, 8-1.
Frankfort did have trouble in its execution at times, committing five penalties for 45 yards before halftime. However, the Falcons were penalized just once after the break. Moorefield had three penalties for 23 yards.
Up next, Moorefield (0-1) will look to bounce back when it hosts Pocahontas County next Saturday. Frankfort heads to Romney, West Virginia, on Friday to take on the Hampshire Trojans (1-0), who defeated Preston, 28-20, to open the season.
“Moorefield is young and their coaches do a good job, so they’ll get better,” Whiteman said. “We just need to put this one behind us now and get ready to play Hampshire.”
