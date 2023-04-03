CUMBERLAND — No. 2 Keyser pulled away in the second inning, scoring 10 runs in a 15-0 five-inning shutout win over Fort Hill on Monday afternoon.
The Golden Tornado (7-2) combined for nine hits and eight walks.
"Our one through nine, when we're clicking we can do some good things," Keyser head coach Colton Jones said. "We're taking good quality swings, swinging at good pitches. We got a pretty tough one through nine."
The Sentinels (3-2) combined for one hit and three walks.
"We cannot play ball like that," Fort Hill head coach Jason McMahan said. "If we take the game from the third inning, I think we did much better. We improved, but the first two innings got us. You can't start like that and expect to win."
After the first two Keyser batters walked in the top of the first inning, an error at shortstop scored the runner from third.
The Tornado added two more runs in the first inning on a fielder's choice groundout and a bases-loaded walk.
"We just have to improve defensively," McMahan said. "We have to stop giving free passes."
Keyser pulled away for good in the second inning. It fell behind with two outs, both on pop outs to open the inning.
With a runner on, a walk and hit by pitch loaded the bases.
"We have to cut down on the walks and the hit batters," McMahan said. "We want to allow our defense to work for us."
Makayla Gillepsie doubled to right center for two RBI. An error at third base and a RBI single by Alyvia Idleman gave the Tornado an 8-0 lead.
"Putting some traffic on the bases and putting some pressure on them," Jones said of what sparked the offense. "Getting some timely hitting."
Two more walks and a Morgan Pratt two-RBI base hit made it 10-0.
Rylee Mangold capped the inning with a two-RBI double to left to give Keyser a 13-0 lead through two innings.
Errors were a problem for Fort Hill in the second. They committed three, all led to runs scored.
"We have to keep focused on what our job is," McMahan said. "We have to make the opponents earn it."
After a scoreless third inning, the Tornado added two runs in the fourth.
With two outs and a runner on first, Mangold doubled to center for a RBI. The next at-bat, Charity Wolfe singled to left for a RBI.
"We were out there taking good cuts," Jones said. "Good quality swings, that's how we operate and that's how we score."
The Sentinels' only hit came in the second inning on a base hit by Nakiah Dunn to right field.
Mangold went two innings as Keyser's starter. She gave up one hit and one walk with two strikeouts.
Wolfe went three innings, allowing no hits and two walks with seven strikeouts.
"Their pitching was good, we wanted to come down here and give them a couple innings," Jones said. "They were throwing the ball well. That's what we expect from them."
Mangold and Gillaspie each had two hits for the Tornado. They each had three RBI and a double.
"They can hit, that's what we expect from them," Jones said.
MaeLeigh Plummer started for Fort Hill going 1 2/3 innings. She allowed three hits and seven walks with no strikeouts. She gave up 12 runs, but only three were earned.
"MaeLeigh's young, she's in that position as a No. 1 pitcher," McMahan said. "That's a new spot for her. We're gonna have growing pains, but she's a great kid. She's open to any challenge, she has a great personality about her. It's just a new spot for her, there's going to be highs and lows. We're just going to have to go with it."
Jaidee Guinn went 3 1/3 innings, allowing six hits, three runs and a walk with one strikeout.
"I was happy, it was 13-0 in the second and I asked her to get us out of it," McMahan said of Guinn. "She did and I felt she pitched very well."
The Tornado host Grafton on Wednesday at 5 p.m. The Sentinels host Somerset on Saturday at 10 a.m.
"It's a sectional game, you gotta put all hands on deck," Jones said. "It's tough, you never know what you're gonna get. We just gotta be prepared and go in there and give it our all."
