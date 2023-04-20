CUMBERLAND — Bishop Walsh took control in the second inning and cruised to a 16-1 five-inning victory over Hampshire on Thursday afternoon at Sister Phyllis McNally Field.
The Spartans (11-2) batted around in the second and nearly did it again in the fourth inning.
“A lot of positives, we’re being aggressive in the box like we should be,” Bishop Walsh head coach Chris Greise said. “Putting the ball in play, putting pressure on the defense. Chloe (Greise) does what she does, keeps it in the zone.”
The Trojans (2-13) made several mistakes defensively that allowed Bishop Walsh to pull away.
“We didn’t show up and play great today,” Hampshire head coach Kevin Combs said. “It definitely wasn’t our best performance.”
Bishop Walsh had two on with two outs in the first inning. After two singles, a fielding error on a bunt allowed both runners to score.
A fielding error the next play allowed Ariana Herrera to steal home.
Up 3-0 after one inning, the Spartans sent 14 batters to the plate in the second inning.
“I think we were almost too aggressive in the box,” Chris Greise said. “Swinging at some pitches we probably shouldn’t have. Our big hitters were putting balls in play, but they weren’t as solid as they normally are. But lead by example, one batter at a time.”
Izzy Kendall and Bailee Greise hit RBI singles. Mykah Baker and Sadie Baker hit RBI doubles.
Bishop Walsh also scored on a bases-loaded walk, two errors and a wild pitch. The Spartans scored nine runs in the inning and led 12-0.
“If you put the ball in play and put pressure on the defense, things will happen,” Chris Greise said.
Errors were an issue for Hampshire, who committed five. Four led to Spartan runs. The Trojans also walked seven batters.
“Uncommon for us,” Combs said of the number of errors. “We’ve been playing well the last three or four games. We definitely made some errors tonight that we normally don’t make.”
The Trojans responded in the fourth with two hits from Ava Call and Dakota Strawderman. An error allowed the runner from second to score and put Hampshire on the board.
“It was the top of the lineup coming up for the second time,” Combs said. “We got to see the kid once so we had some better at-bats.”
Bishop Walsh sent eight batters to the plate in the fourth. RBI singles from Chloe Greise, Bailee Greise and Herrera each scored a run.
Chloe Greise pitched a complete game, allowing two hits and one run with nine strikeouts.
“Chloe’s been doing that since day one,” Chris Greise said. “She is our horse, we will go as far as she takes us. If our defense backs her and our bats back her, it’s good results.”
Chloe Greise, Bailee Greise, Kendall, Herrera and Baker each had two hits.
“Sadie finally saw the ball good today,” Chris Greise said. “The game’s starting to get slower so she can figure that part out. Izzy does what Izzy does, puts the ball in play.”
Strawderman went 1 2/3 innings, allowing six hits, 12 runs (none earned) and five walks with a strikeout.
“We didn’t play good defense behind her,” Combs said. “We’re a team that we gotta play good all the way around. We didn’t play very well tonight.”
Molly McVicker went 2 1/3 innings, allowing five hits, four runs and two walks.
“I thought Molly threw a couple good innings,” Combs said. “Got us out of a couple jams, made us have a couple quick innings.”
The Spartans head to Moorefield, West Virginia for the Bub Riggleman Tournament on Friday and Saturday. They play Hedgesville at 10 a.m. and Musselman at 2 p.m. on Friday.
Hampshire travels for a doubleheader at Martinsburg on Tuesday beginning at 5 p.m. Despite its record, Combs said he’s seeing progress.
“We’ve had one of those years where there’s been some trouble keeping the same kids on the field at the same time,” Combs said. “It’s been far and few between. I know we didn’t look like it tonight, but all in all I think we’re getting better.”
