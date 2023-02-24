SHORT GAP, W.Va. — After a competitive first half, No. 4 Keyser pulled away with a big third quarter in a 52-47 road win at Frankfort on Thursday night.
The Golden Tornado (15-7, 11-1 Potomac Valley Conference) hit five 3-pointers in the third quarter after not making any in the first half.
"We knew it was gonna be a different game," Keyser head coach Scott Furey said. "They played hard from the jump. It's a rivalry. We love to play here. Their student body is great, we travelled well. We've been gutting things out from time to time."
The Falcons (11-10, 5-6 PVC) were within three points late in the game but were unable to complete the comeback.
"Keyser's a good basketball team," Frankfort head coach Scott Slider said. "Credit Coach Furey, having those boys ready to play. It's a hard loss to swallow because we played pretty well, just not well enough to win."
Both offenses started slow with Frankfort going up 4-2 with 4:15 left. Keyser tied the game twice before finding some late offense. In the final 1:35 of the quarter, the Tornado edged the Falcons 6-5.
Drew Matlick made a layup off of a Noah Broadwater assist in the final seconds to give Keyser the 11-10 lead after one quarter.
"I'm a believer that when your defense is clicking, your offense will click," Slider said. "Our offense isn't clicking right now. Even though we're doing a decent job defensively, our offense is not clicking."
Frankfort quickly took the lead in the second quarter on a pair of free throws by Jake Layton. The Falcons led the remainder of the first half. Down six with 3:24 left, the Tornado went on a 6-1 run to make it a one-point game.
"We made a lot of really good plays defensively," Furey said. "Some guys got their hands on stuff that we knew that was something they did. Those kids got into the passing lanes and we were able to turn it over."
In the final seconds of the half, John Anderson III hit a 3-pointer to give Frankfort a 21-19 halftime lead.
"John has been hitting good shots like that for us more recently," Slider said. "He's looking to shoot when he has opportunities, he's a guy that doesn't shoot the ball unless he's open. He's taking good shots when he's open and he's hitting those shots."
Both teams struggled to hit 3s in the first half. The Falcons were 2 for 11 while the Tornado missed on all nine of their attempts.
Keyser forced seven turnovers in the first half, but only scored four points off of them. Frankfort forced four and did not score either.
"We kinda got back into our midseason form with let's settle for 20-footers instead of going for the 6 to 8 footers," Furey said. "At the same time, we're also streaky so if Mike (Schell) and Drew and Patrick (Liller) hit those early, you end up with seven like we did at Allegany."
The third quarter proved to be the difference as the Tornado outscored the Falcons 23-9.
"When you start making shots, things will get better," Furey said. "We didn't do anything differently scheme wise. A lot of the shots we made were open. Some of the stuff we worked on, driving and dishing really made that possible."
Keyser also got hot from deep, hitting five 3s including two from Matlick. The Tornado led by 12 with 33 seconds left. Keyser hit a putback at the buzzer but it was waved off by the officials.
"Third quarter's been a killer for us," Slider said. "For whatever reason, it's like we let down. There's time where we fight hard in the third quarter, but we've already let down too much earlier in the third quarter."
Broadwater led the Tornado with six points, two assists and two steals in the third.
"All the superlatives have been said about him," Furey said. "If you see us, we're a really nonverbal group. They know you're not gonna get a lot of jumping around out of him. He's going to play as hard as he can."
Trailing 47-40 with 2:25 left in the fourth quarter, the Falcons cut it to four with 33 seconds left.
Broadwater came up with a clutch steal and made a wide open layup in transition to increase Keyser's lead to six points.
"I know he doesn't want to lose any game, but especially this game," Furey said. "He was gonna play till the final bell and he always does."
Cam Lynch hit an and-one layup off a Jake Layton assist to make it a 50-47 game with 12.4 seconds left. The Falcons had a chance to tie it in the final seconds, but air balled a 3-pointer.
"I think there's things we should be sharper at," Slider said. "Shouldn't be as much time before we're getting into a quick set. We took a little too much time getting the ball up the floor."
Broadwater led all scorers with 19 points. He also had four assists and four steals. Matlick scored 12 points with a steal and a block. Donovan Washington added eight points with three assists and three steals.
"He makes us go," Furey said of Washington. "For him to be as level-headed as he is, that's a huge benefit for us. We'll definitely be missing him this year."
Cam Layton led Frankfort with 13 points, two assists, two steals and a block. Jeremiah Babo scored 10 points while Cam Lynch and Tyson Spencer both scored six.
"They're our 1-2 punch," Slider said of Layton and Lynch. "Those two guys do the bulk of our scoring for us."
The Falcons will be the No. 1 seed in the West Virginia Class AA Region II, Section 1 and will host the winner of Wednesday's Moorefield vs. Petersburg game at Frankfort on Friday at the home of the loser of that game. The Tornado will be the No. 2 seed in the Class AAA Region I, Section 2 playoffs and host No. 3 Berkeley Springs on Tuesday.
"Tymir Ross is the big key for them," Furey said of the Indians. "The big guys can get active and can do some major damage. Tymir makes them go, but you can't sleep on anyone."
