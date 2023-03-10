FROSTBURG — If you learned one thing at the Alhambra on Friday night, it's that Marty Keithline trusts his guys.
Bishop McNamara built a 41-27 edge at the half, but Gonzaga burst out of the half with a 16-4 blitz to shave the Mustangs' margin to just two points.
Keithline elected not to call a timeout, and his senior guards, Jeremiah Quigley and Chase Lawton, carried McNamara over the finish line.
Quigley ended with a game-high 30 points to outduel Nyk Lewis' 29, and Lawton starred on the defensive end in crunch time as Bishop McNamara held off Gonzaga, 76-64, in Game 7 of the Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament on Friday night.
Bishop McNamara, in its sixth ACIT appearance, advances to its first championship game. The Mustangs take on DeMatha on Saturday at 8:15 p.m.
"I'm just really proud of the guys," Keithline said. "We were up six at halftime in the WCAC playoffs (against Gonzaga), and we were up 14 this time, and of course they came out and had a great run. They're a good team.
"I was really proud of our resiliency. I didn't burn a timeout in the third quarter, I was trying to let them work through it because in the past I'd burn timeout, burn timeout and I wouldn't have any at the end.
"I'm really proud of our senior guards Chase and (Quigley) leading the way, and Martin (Somerville) had a great game."
The meeting was the fourth of the season for the WCAC foes. They split two regular-season matchups: Gonzaga won 75-40 on Jan. 10, and McNamara won 70-68 on Feb. 18.
They met again in the WCAC playoffs one week after their second game, and Gonzaga dominated the affair 72-47.
There were no surprises on Friday night, and for a time, it seemed as if Gonzaga was destined to complete the turnaround.
The Zags scored the first 10 points of the second half. Following a pair of McNamara makes, Blake Harper and Lewis sunk back-to-back 3-pointers to claw within 45-43 with 3:40 to play in the third quarter.
Gonzaga cut the Mustangs' lead to 62-56 with another Lewis 3, he finished with four treys, with 4:04 left, but that was as close at Gonzaga would get.
Quigley, a Fairleigh Dickinson commit, hit a pair of key baskets in the final minutes, and he sunk 14 of 15 foul shots overall. He added six rebounds and six assists.
As a team, Bishop McNamara shot 25 for 30 at the line.
"I'm really proud of Jeremiah," Keithline said. "He's a tremendous point guard, has had a great season."
Prince-Alexander Moody also played a big role off the bench in the second half, scoring all 11 of his points following the intermission. Somerville added 14 points, and Jalyn Collingwood scored nine.
Keithline said he's avoided calling a timeout during an opponent's run "numerous times," admitting that it sometimes comes back to hurt him. It didn't hurt the Mustangs on Friday night.
The longtime coach at the school from Forestville credited Bishop McNamara's defense as a key to staving off the run.
"We subbed in Ben Chandler, and he did a tremendous job on defense," Keithline said. "He's been a glue guy for us all year. (Quigley's) defense and Martin's defense down the stretch was really good. I'm proud of Lugard (Edokpayi), and Jalyn did a great job on (Thomas) Batties and (Alex) Touomou. They're really good players."
Lewis shot out of the gates sizzling for Gonzaga, scoring 10 of the team's first 12 points.
After a 15-all tie at the end of the first quarter, the Mustangs utilized a 13-2 run to go up 28-17 with a Somerville trey at the 4:08 mark.
Gonzaga got within single digits, and McNamara punched back with an 8-0 flurry, capped by another Somerville 3-pointer.
Bishop McNamara now turns to the ACIT title game on Saturday. The Mustangs (27-8) swept the Stags (20-13) during the regular season.
A Bishop McNamara championship would be its first such crown.
"We have 27 wins, and going back in the archives, I can't find the last time McNamara has had that many wins," Keithline said. "I'm really excited to try and close out the year strong."
Gonzaga (26-10) draws St. John's (31-4) in the third-place game on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
