FROSTBURG — Bishop McNamara has never won an Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament; the quest for its maiden title began Thursday.
The Mustangs, in their sixth ACIT appearance, used a dominant 24-5 third quarter to rout first-time participant Bullis, 69-51, in Game 1 of the 61st edition of the tournament.
"It was good for us. The kids really followed the scouting report, which I was happy about," Bishop McNamara head coach Marty Keithline said. "They have a lot of good shooters. The second half, we did a really good job of running them off the line and trying to finish in the paint, which is an advantage for us. No more 3s, try to beat us with 2s."
Bullis (25-4) was ranked sixth in this week's Washington Post poll, two spots ahead of Bishop McNamara (26-8), but the Mustangs showed the strength of the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference.
Martin Somerville drilled five 3-pointers in the first half as part of his 22 points, and Jeremiah Quigley tallied 12 of his 18 points during the second half to fuel the Bishop McNamara offense.
The key run came in the third quarter when Bishop McNamara was able to string together stops. Bullis didn't score its first points until the quarter's 4:27 mark, and Jayson Peterson — who scored a team-high 14 points — made its first field goal with 1:28 to go.
That equated to a 17-3 Bishop McNamara run that put the squad from Forestville ahead 57-35 after three quarters. The fourth quarter was all but a formality.
"We had a couple three stops in a row," Keithline said. "That's our goal. To get multiple three stops in a row. We had four of them in the third quarter. We had four of them in the fourth quarter."
Somerville couldn't miss from beyond the arc to help Bishop McNamara to a 33-30 lead at intermission.
The junior's 15 points, all on 3-pointers, led all first-half scorers. Chase Lawton drilled a pair of treys for eight points, and Quigley added six.
"Martin shot the ball well," Keithline said. "(Quigley) had a great game. Chase Lawton had a very good game on both ends of the floor. Prince Moody (12 points) played well."
Bullis had a 3-point barrage of its own before halftime with five treys, but it was spread out over four players. Adrien Stevens hit two, and Tyler Boston, Aidan Gallagher and Zane Adnan made one apiece.
Bishop McNamara held Bullis without a triple after intermission.
Somerville hit two 3-pointers to spur an 8-2 start for Bishop McNamara, which scored 13 of the first 17 points of the contest. Bullis closed the opening period on an 8-0 burst, capped by Adnan's trey, to cut its deficit to 13-12 after one.
Stevens gave Bullis its first lead of the game with a 3-pointer on the first possession of the second period.
Bishop McNamara won the rebounding battle, 28-21, and had a 10-7 edge in assists. The Mustangs had four fewer turnovers, 19-15.
Both teams shot well from the free-throw line, with Bishop McNamara going 10 for 10 and Bullis making 12 of 14.
Bishop McNamara plays the winner of Gonzaga and St. Maria Goretti in the tournament semifinals tomorrow. Bullis takes on the loser in the consolation bracket.
"The team's never been to the championship here," Keithline said. "That's one of our goals, to win it because the school's never done it."
