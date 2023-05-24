CUMBERLAND — Bishop Walsh School announced the appointment of Mitchell Peters as its new athletic director for the 2023-24 school year.
Peters started at Bishop Walsh in August of 2022, and he teaches high school English, is the middle/high school yearbook advisor and serves as the head cross country coach.
Peters also served as an assistant coach for the girls basketball team this year.
Originally from Mendham, New Jersey, Peters holds an undergraduate degree from Kutztown and a graduate degree from Montclair State.
He played basketball for all four years during high school. Part of the basketball team his senior year at West Morris Mendham High School, he won the New Jersey North II Group 3 state championship in 2010.
Peters also played soccer and baseball as a youth and into high school. Peters moved to Cumberland in August of 2021 with his wife Alison. His wife is the pastor at the First Presbyterian Church in Cumberland.
“I have greatly enjoyed working at Bishop Walsh and being part of this community and this family," Peters said. "I am so excited to take on this new role and tackle whatever challenges may lie ahead. I want to thank (Bishop Walsh Principal) Mrs. (Jennifer) Flinn for this opportunity and cannot wait to get started.”
“I’m very excited to have Mitch Peters as the new Athletic Director,” said Flinn. “Mitch has proven himself to be dedicated to Bishop Walsh and I look forward to continuing relationships not only with players and their families but also with the community as we look ahead to the future.”
For more information, visit Bishop Walsh School online at www.bishopwalsh.org or call 301-724-5360.
