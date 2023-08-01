CUMBERLAND — Ryan Mattingly has been named head coach for the Bishop Walsh boy’s basketball program, according to BW Principal Jennifer Flinn.
Mattingly just completed a successful season as the eighth grade coach for Bishop Walsh Middle School.
“We are excited to announce that Ryan has taken the varsity coaching role here at Bishop Walsh School,” says Flinn. “Ryan’s family has a history of local basketball coaches and players including his grandfather Bob Mattingly who coached youth basketball for years to his father Regis Mattingly who was a Spartan basketball player from 1966 – 1970.”
Prior to coming to Cumberland from Gaithersburg, Mattingly assisted with youth basketball and other sports for years.
He has worked locally as Assistant to the Owner of Fielding Construction and has forged many ties to the local community through his employment, coaching and volunteer work.
“I am very excited to continue to be a part of Bishop Walsh school and community,” Mattingly said. “I’m excited for BW to return to localized basketball and to continue working with the group of young men I’ve been coaching. These young men are rising freshmen and are looking forward to playing high school Spartan basketball. It is gratifying for me to coach at my father’s alma matter.”
“We are looking forward to continuing with Ryan on his coaching journey here at BW,” Spartans athletic director Mitch Peter said. “He did a wonderful job coaching this past year and has forged great relationships with the players and their families.”
