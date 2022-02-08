Seven Bishop Walsh alums are making an impact across the college basketball landscape this year.
Two more former BW standouts, Ismail Habib and Dwayne Koroma, are currently in the transfer portal and have multiple years of eligibility remaining.
Here’s an update on how the former Spartans are faring:
Olivier Nkamhoua, Jr., Tennessee
The 6-foot-8 junior from Helsinki, Finland, was in the midst of a career year, but that was derailed by a season-ending ankle injury he sustained against South Carolina on Saturday.
Nkamhoua scored seven points and pulled down five rebounds against the Gamecocks, before suffering an injury that will require surgery.
Nkamhoua was averaging a career-high 8.6 points and 5.6 rebounds in 21.5 minutes a night through 22 games with the Volunteers, who are 16-6 overall and 7-3 in the Southeastern Conference.
The former Bishop Walsh standout was the Times-News 2019 Area Player of the Year after leading the Spartans to a 20-8 record and their first Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament victory in nearly a decade.
Jalen Miller, Fr., Rutgers
In his first season at Rutgers, Miller has seen time in 15 games for the Big Ten squad. The Frederick native scored a season-high four points in 17 minutes against Nebraska on Jan. 8, just shy of his season-best 18 minutes of floor time against Central Connecticut State on Jan. 1.
Miller, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound point guard and consensus three-star recruit at Bishop Walsh, is averaging 1.0 points and 8.6 minutes a game. As a Spartan, Miller put up 15 points, 10 assists and 5.5 rebounds a contest during his final full season.
Yavuz Gultekin, Jr., San Diego
Gultekin, who transferred to San Diego from Texas A&M after the 2019-20 season, is logging a career-high 6.6 points and 4.6 rebounds on 43.5% shooting through 19 games.
The 6-7 forward from Karsiyaka, Turkey, has scored in double-figures six times, including a stretch of five straight games from Jan. 8-20.
Gultekin originally committed to Virginia Tech out of high school, but he flipped his commitment when Buzz Williams left Blacksburg, Virginia, for Texas A&M.
As a recruit, Gultekin was a three-star prospect coming out of Bishop Walsh, where he averaged 13.5 points, six rebounds and three assists atop Haystack Mountain. Before BW, Gultekin logged 11.1 points and 5.6 rebounds a game playing for Turkey at the 2016 FIBA U16 European Championships, helping the squad to a bronze-medal finish.
Dimingus Stevens, So., Florida A&M
Stevens notched one of the top moments of his young career so far on Monday, hitting a game-winning 3-pointer to send Florida A&M over Prairie View A&M, 61-60. Stevens scored nine points during a 23-6 run to help the Rattlers erase a 16-point lead.
The 6-6 guard, who began his college career at Seton Hall, is averaging 3.5 points in limited action this season. Stevens missed the previous five games before his season-best performance Monday.
Stevens, hailing from Washington, D.C., averaged 23.4 points a game as a senior at Bishop Walsh. Stevens was a three-star recruit.
Anthony Torelli, Jr., University of Toronto
The versatile 6-3 guard is averaging 7.4 points and 2.8 rebounds a game so far for the Varsity Blues, who compete in Ontario University Athletics. Torelli posted a season-high 12 points against Laurentian on Nov. 19.
Toronto has been on a break and hasn’t played since Nov. 27. It resumes its season against Nipissing on Feb. 11.
At Bishop Walsh, the Markham, Canada, native averaged 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists as a senior in 2018-19. Torelli began his college career at Augusta.
Callum Baker, So., Flagler
After beginning his career at Fairleigh Dickinson, Baker is averaging 3.9 points this year in 17 games for Flagler College of Division 2. The 6-3 guard tallied a season-high 13 points twice, against Auburn Montgomery on Nov. 19 and Fort Lauderdale on Nov. 30.
During his senior season at Bishop Walsh (2018-19), Baker started 28 games and averaged 15 points, five assists, five rebounds and 3.5 steals per game.
Mawutor Nogoson, So., William Jewell
The 6-10 center from Accra, Ghana, is averaging 2.5 points and 2.5 rebounds in six games played with the Cardinals. Nogoson’s best performance came on Dec. 15 against St. Mary (Kansas) when he tallied a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
