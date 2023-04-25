CUMBERLAND — Bishop Walsh used a five-run fourth inning to pull away from Fort Hill, 7-2, on Monday at Washington Middle School.
Trailing 2-0 entering the decisive frame, Mykah Baker leveled the tally with a two-RBI single up the middle. An error gave the Spartans the lead, and another Sentinel miscue allowed two more Spartans to score and make it 5-2.
Bishop Walsh tacked on a pair of insurance runs in the seventh inning when Izzy Kendall plated a pair with a triple — her second of the game.
Kendall had a 3 for 4 day at the dish and added a double, and Brooke Adams went 2 for 4 with a double. Ariana Herrera also struck a two-bagger.
Bishop Walsh righthander Chloe Greise went the distance in the circle, allowing two unearned runs on two hits, striking out 10 and walking three in seven innings of work.
Jaidee Guinn was tabbed with the loss for the Sentinels, allowing four earned runs on seven innings.
Alex Robertson and Guinn crossed home plate in the first inning to give Fort Hill an early 2-0 edge.
Bishop Walsh (14-4) hosts Northern on Wednesday at 5 p.m. Fort Hill (4-9) is at Frankfort (9-10) on Thursday at 5 p.m.
