MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Bishop Walsh scored the final two goals in a 4-2 road win at Morgantown Christian Academy on Monday.
Morgantown's Coleman Spicer opened the scoring on an unassisted goal at the 32:23 mark. The Spartans (2-2) responded on a Ofek Cohen-Inbar goal off a Mason Mathews assist.
Spicer scored another unassisted goal at the 16:22 mark and Cohen-Inbar once again responded with an unassisted goal at the 12:12 mark.
In the second half, Jackson Miller gave Bishop Walsh the lead at the 27:57 with an unassisted goal.
David DiNola completed the scoring at the 24:34 mark on a penalty kick.
Minh Le saved one shot for Bishop Walsh while James Livengood saved 10 for Morgantown.
Bishop Walsh attempted 22 shots and 14 on goal while Morgantown tried eight shots with three on goal. The Spartans led 8-0 in corner kicks.
Bishop Walsh plays at Mercersburg (Pa.) on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
