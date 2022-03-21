MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Courtney Adams and Izzy Kendall hit home runs and Chloe Greise tossed a complete game to lead Bishop Walsh over Moorefield, 4-2, on Monday evening.
The Spartans only had three hits, but two were big flies, and that proved to be enough for Greise, who allowed just two runs — one earned — on three hits, striking out eight and walking none in seven complete.
Leading 1-0 entering the third, Kendall and Adams hit back-to-back, two-out home runs to extend Bishop Walsh’s lead to three. Marissa Ward got a run back for Moorefield in the bottom half with a solo homer, but Brooke Adams tacked another run on with an RBI triple in the fourth to make it 4-1.
Moorefield scored the game’s final run on an error in the sixth, and Bishop Walsh tallied the game’s first — a sacrifice fly by Adams on a pop-out in foul ground behind first base — in the first.
While the Spartans equalled the Yellow Jackets with three hits, they had three fewer errors, 5-2. Amber Williams took the loss, allowing two earned runs on two hits in 5 2/3 innings, striking out seven and walking two.
McKenna Crites, Emily Kuykendall and Marissa Ward hit safely for the Yellow Jackets, who fell to 1-1. Bishop Walsh improved to 1-0.
The two teams play in a rematch on Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Bishop Walsh.
Fort Hill 12, Northern 2
CUMBERLAND — Ally Myers took to the mound in her first game back from a serious knee injury and struck out nine while allowing only six hits to lead Fort Hill over Northern in the season opener for both teams Monday afternoon at Washington Middle School.
Myers, who also gave up a walk, had two base hits and an RBI to help the Sentinels’ 14-hit attack.
Northern led 2-0 at the top half of the first before the Sentinels tied it with two runs in the bottom of the inning.
The 2-all tie remained until Fort Hill scored three runs in the fifth inning and closed it out with seven in the sixth.
Olivia Looker was the Sentinels’ leading hitter with three, including a double, two singles, an RBI and two runs scored. Jaidee Quinn doubled and singled with two RBIs and she scored twice. Alyssa Shoemaker and Lydia Lynaburg each had two base hits, two RBIs and scored twice, and Grace Tressler doubled and had an RBI.
Emily Durst led the Huskies with a single and a double and an RBI. Northern’s other four hits were scattered singles.
Fort Hill (1-0) hosts Allegany on Thursday and Northern (0-1) visits Hancock today at 4:30.
