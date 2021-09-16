CUMBERLAND — Will Lapid scored an unassisted goal and Kaden Burkett only needed to make a save as they led Bishop Walsh over Northern 3-0 Thursday afternoon at Brother Stephen F. Paul Stadium.
Lapid’s goal at 18:55 was the only score of the first half.
In the second half, Jacob Rossi took an assist from Matt Russo at 16:49 to put the Spartans ahead 2-0.
A Haris Sadiq score on a feed from David DiNola with 8:57 remaining in the game made it 3-0.
Bishop Walsh pressured Northern with 17 shots overall and nine on goal while the Huskies only got off two shots with one on goal.
Northern goalie Tyler Yoder made six saves.
The Spartans led in corner kicks, 6-1.
Bishop Walsh visits Hope For Hyndman on Monday and Northern hosts Southern on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.