CUMBERLAND — Bishop Walsh had a dream start against Keyser on Thursday evening.
The Spartans found the back of the net two times in the opening two minutes, with Cam Hein and Leo Soares striking gold to stun the Golden Tornado in an instant.
Hein found a second goal after halftime, and Bishop Walsh dominated possession to turn back Keyser, 3-1, to improve to 2-0-1 on the season. The Golden Tornado fell to 0-2.
"I liked the way we played for the most part," Bishop Walsh head coach Ryan Dunn said. "We passed really well in stints. The goal now is consistency."
Much of the game was played on Keyser's end of the field, evident by the 17-3 Bishop Walsh advantage in shots on goal — the Spartans' first two pierced the goalmouth.
Just 50 seconds into the action, Matt Russo and Hein executed a give-and-go, as Russo's service put Hein in a one-on-one with Keyser goalkeeper Matthew Junkins, and Hein gave Junkins no chance.
Bishop Walsh doubled its lead a minute later when Leo Soares beat the Keyser keeper on an assist from Chris Manherz.
Hein put another ball across the goal line with 32:20 left in the second half off another Manherz service. Manherz navigated past three Keyser defenders to find Hein in the middle of the box, and he shot a low ball just inside the left post.
"He's been a leader since he was a freshman," Dunn said of Hein. "We've been really excited to get him back. He spent a year in Germany last year. The impact he has off the field is just as big as the one he has on it."
Russo was also a big part of Bishop Walsh's success retaining possession in the midfield, particularly during the first half when Keyser managed just one shot attempt. That one chance resulted in a goal by Paul Knotts, assisted by Dominic Amtower, with 7:33 left.
"He's another guy that takes enormous leaps every offseason," Dunn said of Russo. "He gets better each year. He loves the game, and (Russo and Hein) work really well with one another. The whole team does."
A pair of freshmen, Manherz and Carson Hamelin, played significant roles at the top for Bishop Walsh, not just with their skill but with their poise at a young age.
"They're very focused guys," Dunn said. "They care about what they're doing. You can tell it matters to them."
Bishop Walsh goalkeeper Mathew Eans made two saves in the win.
While Keyser was on on its back foot for chunks of the game, it was a 1-1 game if not for the first few moments. Junkins was a big reason why, making 14 saves to give the Tornado a chance.
In one sequence during the second half, Junkins deflected a shot rocked by Hein, and he made a second save from his back on the put-back attempt to keep the deficit manageable.
Compared to Keyser's season-opening contest a week ago, a 6-0 loss to Hampshire, the Golden Tornado were much improved Thursday.
"Except for the first three minutes of pure stupidity, where we had a serious lack of ball awareness, we played really well," Keyser head coach Chris Altobello said. "We went more to the 50-50 balls. We adjusted our strategy based on the way we were playing and the way Bishop Walsh was playing.
"Some of the passing strategies that we had weren't working, so we worked the ball more to the outside and down the sides rather than through the middle and back-and-forth. That and trying to take advantage of our speed were two of the big (adjustments)."
Keyser is at Mineral County rival Frankfort (2-1-1) on Saturday at 11 a.m. The Spartans are at Fort Hill on Tuesday and Allegany on Thursday next week.
"We've had a good start to the year," Dunn said. "Really excited to get into city play next week."
