CUMBERLAND — Bishop Walsh completed a clean sweep of Allegany, taking the boys match 3-2 and the girls 5-0, at Allegany College on Friday.
The teams split the boys contests, with the Campers' Jonathan Nelson coming from a set down to beat Caden Norris, 6-7 6-1 6-2. BW's Jack Twigg didn't drop a game to defeat Liam Brady, 6-0 6-0.
The doubles matches followed suit, with Allegany winning the first doubles and Bishop Walsh taking the second. Simmy Imes/Aidan Paulman recovered to top Will Lapin/Martin Moylan, 2-6 6-2 6-3. The BW duo of Haris Sadiq/William Hao double-bageled Chase McKenzie/Matt Lowery, 6-0 6-0.
The Spartans took the boys match 3-2 by virtue of a forfeit by the Campers in third doubles.
The Bishop Walsh girls won all five matches Friday.
Grace Bearinger dropped the second set after taking the first, but she won the final three games of the match to top Sofie Kucher, 6-4 1-6 6-4, in first singles.
In second singles, Mary Wolodkin dropped just two games in beating Eve Hutcherson, 6-1 6-1.
BW continued its dominance on the girls doubles side, losing just three games total between three matches.
Haleigh Cromwell/Ava DiNola beat Makenna Lowery/Lauren DeBlock, 6-1 6-0, in first doubles.
Sarah Wharton/Sydney Bearinger topped Jordan Fletcher/Mia Malamis, 6-0 6-1, in second and Catherine Vassiliadi/Lydia Vassiliadi raced past Saylor Gross/Kinsey Hostetler, 6-1 6-0.
In exhibition play, Autumn Hoppert/Kiersten Staska didn't drop a game in defeating Tess Gibson-Theole/Alanah Zeunges, 6-0
Allegany’s next match is today at Frankfort at 4 p.m.
Bishop Walsh is at Mountain Ridge at 4 p.m.
