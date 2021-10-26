HAGERSTOWN — Haris Sadiq notched the go-ahead goal with 9:25 left to lead Bishop Walsh to a 4-3 win over Avalon to win the Rowan Invitational State Soccer Tournament at the Hagerstown Soccer Complex on Saturday.
The tournament, previously named the “Maryland Independent Schools State Soccer Championship,” was changed in honor of coaches Tim and Joe Rowan who founded the tournament and ran it for nearly 20 years.
Sadiq’s game winner was assisted by Matt Russo. The Spartans led 3-2 at the half before Michael Brown evened the scoreline with an unassisted Michael Brown goal nearly 20 minutes before Sadiq’s score.
In the first half, Alessandro Demarchi put Avalon on the board first with an unassisted goal with 33:30 on the game clock in the first half. Will Lapid tied the game for BW on a free kick at the 20:25 mark.
Then, Leo Soares put the Spartans in front 2-1, assisted by Sadiq, with 4:35 left before halftime. Lapid tallied another goal, this time on a penalty kick, with 2:30 left, and Brown brought Avalon within 3-2 at the intermission with a score 15 seconds later.
Elijah Houdersheldt had 2 saves in goal for BW on six Avalon shots, five on goal. Avalon’s Juan Rodriquez had four saves on 19 BW shots, eight on goal. Each team had three corner kicks.
Lapid was named Most Valuable Player and Michael Brown was named Most Outstanding Player for the tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.