CRESAPTOWN — Bishop Walsh Burgundy never trailed in their 63-32 win over Calvary on Tuesday evening.
"I took away that the fact that our team did a good job playing hard," Bishop Walsh head coach Cedric Blossom said. "We have to do a better job at learning how to play on the road."
The Spartans (4-2) had three players score in double figures. The Eagles (2-2) finished with four of their five starters scoring less than six points.
Bishop Walsh led 4-0 about three minutes into the game. In just over three minutes of game time, the Spartans went on a 12-6 run and led by 10.
"Defense played a major role in our offense," Blossom said. "We got a lot of transition buckets. That's what we pride ourselves on, we wanna get a stop on defense, get a rebound, push the ball. We wanna play a fast pace game."
Bishop Walsh ended the first quarter on a 9-2 run including a corner three by Nil Rahola with 1.1 seconds left.
One of the key factors for the Eagles were turnovers. Calvary turned it over at least eight times in the first quarter. The Spartans scored eight points off of those in the first quarter.
"We forced a lot of turnovers, but we gambled way too much," Blossom said. "We didn't do a great job pressuring the ball. They had a couple ball handlers. If we did better denying them and allowing other ball handlers to dribble, we would've had an even better game."
Bishop Walsh opened the second quarter on a 7-2 run in the first five-and-a-half minutes. Oriol Montoy hit two tough shots during the run, one an off-balance 3 to open the scoring in the quarter.
Calvary's offense continued to struggle, however, it was able to draw a lot of fouls. The Eagles shot 11 free throws in the second quarter. Levi Carrington accounted for eight of them. He was the Eagles' leading scorer with 12 points with the vast majority coming at the line.
The free throws led to a 8-3 run by Calvary to end the first half that the Spartans led 39-19. Carrington led all scorers at halftime with 11 points. He scored eight points in the second quarter all on free throws.
The scoring for Bishop Walsh slowed down in the second half. The Spartans were held to 14 points in the third quarter as the Eagles seemed to win the hustle plays and the majority of scrambles for a loose ball.
"A little bit of fatigue factored in," Blossom said on the offense's slow start. "We want to score a lot of baskets in transition. They also moved from man defense to zone. I believe they got into a 32. That slowed us up a little bit, so we have to go back and work on getting the ball to the middle of the zone."
Despite showing improvements on defense, Calvary's offense continued to struggle. It had eight more turnovers in the third quarter including back-to-back a few seconds apart.
"The defense was OK. We gambled a little bit too much," Blossom said. "Some of our guys they didn't communicate as well as I wanted them too. But overall, it was solid. They scored way too many points for me, but we came out with the win."
The Spartans led 53-27 after three quarters. The Eagles' defense held them to 10 points in the final quarter. Bishop Walsh's defense limited Calvary to five points.
"When we get leads, we have to maintain leads," Blossom said. "Sometimes we let our foot off the gas pedal. From my first player to my last player on the bench, we have to keep the same intensity throughout."
For the Spartans, Montoy and Rahola each scored 12 points while Lukas Luttmerding finished with 11.
"He did a good job," Blossom said on Luttmerding. "I have to work with him on communicating to his teammates, to refs and maintaining his composure."
For Calvary, Carrington scored 12 points. Noah Robinette finished with six while Timmy Deal and Brady Morgan each had four.
Bishop Walsh travels to face Hanley on Friday. Calvary hosts Shalom on Friday at 7 p.m.
"We're gonna come out with the same intensity," Blossom said on playing Hanley. "We're gonna press full court, get back and might play man, might pick up in zone. We're just gonna play our butts off."
