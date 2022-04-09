KEYSER, W.Va. — Jennifer Witt hit a game-tying grand slam with two outs in the seventh, but Hedgesville overcame No. 4 Bishop Walsh’s bid at a comeback, 15-10, in nine innings at the Ron Mathias Tournament on Saturday.
Hedgesville led 10-3 entering the bottom half of the seventh, and BW waged a furious response to force extra innings in a tournament elimination game.
Five straight Bishop Walsh hitters got on to start the inning — four walks and a single by Gigi Jessie. Hedgesville brought in Jordan Williams to pitch, and she struck out two straight to bring BW to its final out.
However, Williams walked Chloe Greise to bring the tying run to the plate with the Spartans trailing 10-6, and Witt sent a fly ball over the right-field fence to force extra innings.
Bishop Walsh had the winning run at second in the eighth, but she was stranded. In the ninth, Hedgesville plated five runs — all with two outs — and the Spartans couldn’t conjure up another miracle to fall to 8-2.
Courtney Adams was tabbed with the loss despite pitching 7 2/3 solid innings out of the bullpen. Adams allowed no earned runs on six hits with eight walks and four strikeouts.
Adams, Cathy Cessna and Bailee Greise had two-hit days; one of Greise’s hits was a double.
Morgan Gutteridge hit a home run for Hedgesville, and Shaleigh Darlington and Laken Copenhaver doubled twice apiece. Brenna Collis garnered four singles.
Bishop Walsh hosts East Hardy (5-2) on Monday at 5 p.m.
