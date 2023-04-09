BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — Bishop Walsh racked up 17 hits and Chloe Greise threw a complete game, as the Spartans routed Berkeley Springs, 17-4, in five innings on Saturday.
Greise, who allowed four unearned runs on six hits in five innings pitched with eight Ks and a walk, also notched a team-high four knocks at the plate. The Potomac State commit also doubled and drove in two runs.
Bishop Walsh pushed across two runs in the first innings, four in the second and fifth frames and six in the third.
Brooke Adams doubled twice as part of her 3 for 3 day that included three RBIs and four runs scored. Bailee Greise went 3 for 4 with a double, five RBIs and scored twice.
Izzy Kendall tripled, doubled and drove in three runs. Mykah Baker doubled twice and scored thrice.
Alaira Harrington took the loss for Berkeley Springs, surrendering 12 runs (four earned) in 2 2/3 innings of work. Emma Widmeyer doubled for the Indians’ lone extra-base hit.
Bishop Walsh (4-2) is at Northern (2-5) on Monday at 4 p.m.
No. 3 Petersburg beats Musselman, Liberty
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Petersburg posted a pair of dominating wins over Musselman, 9-1, and Liberty, 12-3, on Saturday — both in five innings.
With a win over Robert C. Byrd, 12-8, and loss to Lincoln, 7-0, on Friday, the Vikings (10-3) finished the Robert C. Byrd tournament with a 3-1 record.
In the triumph over Musselman, Sam Colaw allowed just one unearned run on two hits in five innings pitched, striking out eight and walking none.
All-State and All-Area catcher Braylee Corbin belted a pair of long balls, Addison Kitzmiller tripled, Ella Chew doubled twice and Colaw and Hannah Hamric notched a two-bagger apiece.
Sarah Munson took the loss for Musselman in the circle. Lydia McClintock doubled.
In the Vikings’ second game Saturday, Olivia Kimble went the distance to register as the winning arm, and Corbin and Colaw collected three base hits each.
Colaw tripled and doubled as part of her 3 for 4 effort, driving in three runs and scoring twice. Corbin was 3 for 4 with a double, two ribbies and three runs scored.
Chew, who also tallied a two-bagger at the plate, allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits in the five-inning win over Liberty, striking out four and walking two.
Destiny Coble was the losing pitcher. She struck a double at the plate.
Petersburg is at Tucker County on Monday at 4 p.m.
No. 1 Allegany 17 Somerset 7
CUMBERLAND — Avery Miller racked up five hits and scored five times, and Allegany cruised past Somerset on Saturday.
The win was the 8-0 Campers’ 26th in a row.
Abi Britton tossed five no-hit innings and struck out 16 batters — pushing her season strikeout total over 100.
Miller went 5 for 5, doubled twice and drove in two runs. Olivia Looker and Kylie Hook both tallied three hits and tallied three ribbies, and Riley Gallagher was 2 for 5 with three runs driven in.
Brooklynn Thomas took the loss for Somerset, which scored seven runs in the fourth and fifth innings combined.
Allegany is at Frankfort (5-4) on Monday at 5 p.m.
Somerset 6 Fort Hill 4
CUMBERLAND — Fort Hill fell behind early and couldn’t come back in a loss to Somerset at the Fort Hill Easter tournament on Saturday.
Fort Hill took an early 2-0 lead, but Somerset regained control with a three-run second, adding a run in the third frame and two in the fourth. The Sentinels got one back in the sixth, which proved to be the game’s final score.
Somerset out-hit Fort Hill, 10-9, and the Sentinels committed four more errors (6-2).
Somerset pitcher McKenna Sheeler kept the Sentinels’ bats off-balance, allowing four runs (one earned) with eight strikeouts and a walk in seven innings pitched.
Alex Robertson paced the Fort Hill bats with a 3 for 4 performance, adding two runs scored and two stolen bases. Alysa Shoemaker and Lindsey Ternent notched two hits each.
Jaidee Guinn also threw a complete game for the Sentinels. She allowed six runs (three earned) on 10 hits with four Ks and two walks in seven innings of work.
Fort Hill (3-3) hosts Berlin Brothersvalley on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
