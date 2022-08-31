BERLIN, Pa. — Autumn Hoppert garnered a hat trick to lead Bishop Walsh over Berlin, 6-1, on Tuesday to open the season.
A Berlin hand ball in the box at the 30 minute mark gave the Spartans a penalty kick opportunity to break a scoreless draw, and Autumn Hoppert calmly converted for a 1-0 lead.
Four minutes later, Lydia Vassilidi scored on a corner kick from Madeline Brown. At the 13:47 mark of the first, another hand ball in the box for Berlin gave the Spartans a look at a PK, and Hoppert found the back of the net for her second goal of the half.
The second half scoring started when Hoppert took a pass from Vassilidi down the right side and her shot, from a difficult angle, floated over the keepers' head, hit the left upright and landed in the goal at the 36:58 mark.
At the 33:44 mark, Berlin was awarded a penalty kick and Morgan Twombly converted to trim the BW lead to 4-1.
With 29:22 left in the game, Adair Perini crossed one from the left side that skipped through the six-yard box, and Hoppert found the back of the net. The Spartans found their final goal at 14:06, when Brooke Adams hit a volley from about 12 yards out that found its way past the keeper.
Bishop Walsh controlled the middle of the field and the defense held strong against a scrappy Berlin team on an overcast day. The Spartans held an 18-6 advantage in shots and took all six corner kicks in the game.
BW keeper Bailee Greise made six saves, and Berlin goalie Taylor Hillegass made 15.
The Spartans (1-0) are at Fort Hill on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.